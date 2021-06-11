The word “exemption” is a tricky one.
In a positive sense, it can provide relief for certain people who otherwise would be unfairly disadvantaged by a piece of legislation. However, as we learned this week on “Your Talk Show,” exemptions might not always be put forth for such lofty purposes.
A recent article written by Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council member Larry Gallup attempts to raise public awareness of one such exemption. While most public entities are required to preserve nearly all documentation, digital or otherwise, regarding their operations, state legislators are exempt from doing so.
This means that if you wanted to get a copy of your Assembly representative’s calendar from last month to see how much time they spent in the district, you might not be able to. If the records exist, the official is obligated under the Freedom of Information Act to provide them. However, there is no penalty for an official who destroys such records. Unflattering email exchange? Just delete it. Higher-than-usual travel reimbursement requests? Hello shredder.
The existence of the exemption to retain records is in no way proof that it has ever been misused. I maintain that the exemption is simply unnecessary and potentially harmful to the public trust.
Gallup has sounded the bell. I’m happy to ring it, as well. Public mistrust in elected officials, deserved or not, is at an all-time high. Such an exemption, even if never utilized by a state Assembly representative or senator, conveys a sense of secrecy, which in turn fuels mistrust.
Certainly there are instances in which members of the public interact with their representatives that might put individuals at risk were they to be made public. Such information could certainly be eligible for redaction prior to any publication, and other processes could be put in place to preserve privacy while not obscuring actions or intent.
A Senate bill now looking for bipartisan support to repeal the exemption, SB 289, has the support of two Democratic state senators and nine Democrats in the Assembly. Pathetic.
Discussion on my radio show was unanimously in support of repealing the exemption. In fact, in a survey of the audience that morning, 100% of participants voted (some strongly) against the exemption, signaling their legislators to sign on to the repeal.
As of this writing, not a single representative in our area has signed on as a co-sponsor to the bill. As such, I am publicly asking Sens. Janis Ringhand and Steve Nass and Assembly Reps. Mark Spreitzer, Amy Loudenbeck, Sue Conley and Don Vruwink to add their support to the bill or inform their constituents why they do not support an initiative that has clear public support.
Let me close by saying that I truly believe the great majority of our state representatives have the best of intentions for the state and its residents. Some might not even be aware of this exemption, put in place decades ago. I make no suggestion as to any misuse of the exemption by any public official, but now that its presence is known, elected officials should be quick to respond in favor of transparency and pass legislation to eliminate their exemption.