A few months ago, I was hoping to be the voice of reason when a Janesville memorandum of understanding between Bird Rides Inc. made the news cycle.
While concerns were raised about deploying dozens of electric scooters throughout the city, they were only suspicions of how things might unfold. I was an advocate for the temporary agreement to give us all a ‘test run’.
After four weeks, I have joined the ranks that say it is time for the scooters to go.
The software that manages the Bird scooters has logged many trips. I suspect most of them have been incident-free. As in many cases, however, a few bad apples can spoil the entire barrel. That is the case with the scooter program.
I am not pointing any fingers of blame. I am suggesting that the city use the clause in the contract and end the pilot program early. It is clear that enforcement of the company’s suggested rules of operation are simply not enforceable, and that has allowed misuse of the scooters.
Whether it is scooters on Milton Avenue during the dangerous Friday and Saturday nights, on sidewalks downtown zipping past pedestrians or used as paintbrushes to scar and mar city sidewalks, the program is more of an annoyance for residents and business owners than a benefit.
It is possible the city can review and resolve the issues, but I find that unlikely. With enforcement of rules the primary concern, our ability to enforce rules among riders whose trips might last only a couple of minutes seems daunting.
Our police department is already taxed with more serious calls, and adding scooter enforcement complaints to the Janesville Police Department’s duties would seem unreasonable and likely very difficult.
Bird has technically had the responsibility of enforcing their rules during the test run, and I consider that an unsuccessful test.
The city has gone to great effort to make the downtown both bike and pedestrian friendly. The scooters do not seem to fit in to that model.
I would suggest to our city leadership that they pull the plug on the trial and thank Bird for their interest.
It would then be wise for a debriefing between residents, business owners and city leadership to see if the scooter program could return and be of a greater benefit.
Tim Bremel is the operations manager at WLCO Radio in Janesville.