A few days ago on Your Talk Show, I put forth a thought starter on how we approach those with different opinions than our own. The Trolley Problem.

Basically, it’s a simplified set of moral situations where there is no right or correct answer. People, through their own experiences, upbringing and other factors will never unanimously choose one answer over the other. But their reasoning may be just as sound.

Tim Bremel is the operations manager at WLCO Radio in Janesville.

