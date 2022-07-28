A few days ago on Your Talk Show, I put forth a thought starter on how we approach those with different opinions than our own. The Trolley Problem.
Basically, it’s a simplified set of moral situations where there is no right or correct answer. People, through their own experiences, upbringing and other factors will never unanimously choose one answer over the other. But their reasoning may be just as sound.
Here’s the basic premise (although there are many variations). You are standing next to a trolley track switch level that splits a single track into two. A trolley is fast approaching. If the trolley goes straight it will strike and kill five people. However, if you pull the switch moving the trolley to the other track, only one person will be struck and killed. What do you do?
For some, it’s an answer of causing the least harm. Killing one is certainly better than killing five.
Then there are those that believe events are pre-determined and they have no business intervening. If a person chose not to pull that lever, how would we treat them if our choice would have been different?
Now, what if we said that the five were all convicted murderers and the single person was a mother with a young child at home? You now have additional facts to inform your opinion. Do they change your mind? Again, they will for some, but not for others.
Once you make your choice, you’ll see the results of all who have played so far. And they WILL cause you to pause and think.
I submit to you that many of the hot button issues facing our governmental bodies today at every level are Trolley Problems. And we have become a judgmental society striking out without often having all the facts to inform our decision. Even then, when we do have more facts, we cannot be certain we have them all. And in the end, a tragedy will still occur.
The biggest travesty of all is that we are no longer interested in having the conversations, learning all we can before passing judgement and considering how our point of view might hurt others. Instead, we’re all too willing to let 538 elected officials decide whether to pull that lever or not on everything: marriage rights, education, taxes, spending, abortion rights, health care, social security. The list goes on.
Dwelling on the trolley problem and how many issues fit into that moral choice dilemma, don’t we have to ask ourselves an obvious question? Why are “we the people” not making those decisions? Why have we given up our freedoms? Why do we want the government to determine how we live our lives, practice our faith, treat our bodies and spend our hard-earned money?
Is it because we’re afraid to pull the lever ourselves in the event that we are wrong? It is certainly worth thinking about.
Tim Bremel is the operations manager at WLCO Radio in Janesville.