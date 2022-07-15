Let me begin by stating that I believe in the rule of law. I am often frustrated by instances in our country where elected or appointed officials choose to just ignore certain laws because they don’t agree with them. That is clearly improper and should be grounds for dismissal or recall of public servants who blatantly ignore the laws passed by the people’s representatives.
It is incumbent on the electorate to hold officials accountable. If the will of the people is that an existing law is outdated or needs review, elected representatives should place a high priority on such a review and possible legislation.
That said, I find myself at odds with an element of our state election statutes and the recent interpretation by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. While there are valid points on both sides of the drop box decision eliminating their use as legal vehicles to collect ballots, a secondary issue is one I cannot abide by.
The lack of clarification from the Supreme Court on the existing statute that states, “the envelope (containing the ballot) shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots” is deeply disturbing.
By the letter of the law, it would appear that a spouse taking both absentee ballots to the family mailbox is committing an illegal act. The same would be true of a caregiver taking a homebound person’s ballot to the mailbox or the polling location.
Republicans have championed the philosophy of making it easy to vote but hard to cheat. It is already extremely difficult to cheat while voting absentee. Meanwhile, many law-abiding individuals might find it much harder to register their completely legitimate vote if they are unable to deliver their ballot in person.
Wisconsinites should be outraged at this complete lack of concern for legitimate voters whose votes might not be counted if people indeed follow the law. Fixing this singular, obvious flaw in Wisconsin’s election law should be simple. The Legislature should have it at such a high priority that they call themselves back into session to fix the law before the Aug. 9 primary. We all know they will not.
That leaves us to decide for ourselves. Do we break the law in order to deliver a legitimate vote from a shut-in, elderly relative; handicapped individual; busy spouse; or vacationing family member, or do we sit by as potentially thousands of votes that would otherwise be legitimate go uncounted because they cannot legally be put in a mailbox or taken to the polling place?
As a supporter of the rule of law I cannot, in good faith, encourage people to break the law in order to satisfy their personal wants and desires. However, voting is a clear constitutional right. So if I take a legally completed ballot to a mailbox or polling location on behalf of someone who cannot deliver it, that would seem, to me, to be a civic duty.
Instead, our legislators are apparently OK with making it crime.