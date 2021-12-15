Last week, I had a winner of a column all teed up. It was actually all in my head, ready to send to The Gazette. However, just before I penned that masterpiece, something remarkable happened and left me without a column idea. Since The Gazette frowns upon big, blank, white spaces, however, allow me to explain why I did not have to write the column.
A sudden flurry of activity in the last two weeks got my attention as downtown business owners were scrambling to understand a city-issued memo. That memo stated that the city had received some safety concerns over visibility in the downtown intersections and the city had decided to eliminate angled parking (approximately 18 spaces) to solve the problem.
Business owners cried foul. The issue made it to “Your Talk Show” on Friday, Dec. 3, when Janesville City Council President Doug Marklein was the guest. Doug voiced his concern for the seeming haste of the decision and indicated he would be speaking with City Manager Mark Freitag later in the day.
Changing street layouts and parking clearly falls into the city’s public works department and does not require council action. Still, the city seemed out of character launching such a big change without any input.
Later that Friday, Rich Gruber talked with Forward Janesville’s Dan Cunningham and downtown business owner Paul Murphy. The point was clear: The city had jumped the gun on this issue, and I’d point that out in my column.
Then something happened late Friday afternoon. The city paused their planned parking renovations and indicated they would be meeting with Downtown Janesville Inc. and the Business Improvement District. It was a refreshing display of local government functioning, as it should. The city deserves praise for hearing the downtown business owners and taking a second look.
All right, I figured, at least I’ll be able to get a column on the scuffle that was sure to come over the planned Hy-Vee development and their request for some ordinance changes to accommodate their liquor license.
I mean, there was all kinds of controversy about a much simpler development for Kwik Trip earlier this year. Surely, I would have column material for that. Except that, again, the city (this time the ALAC) acted in the best interests of the city overall and not in the interest of personal causes and unanimously approved the plan, which the city council approved Monday. I applaud the leadership and the committee’s ability to set aside personal views for the bigger picture.
It is my great pleasure to be able to look with pride at the recent examples of cooperation and leadership in our city. Public officials are not infallible. We in the media often chastise them for questionable actions. However, when things get done right, there is often not much place for public accolades. That is why, this week, I have no column. And I’m glad.