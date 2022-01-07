Welcome to 2022. It is a year of possibility. It might be easy for us, in the infancy of the new year, to feel a sense of impending doom. The pandemic still looms as large as ever. There is disruption in nearly every facet of life, prices are rising and the job market seems to be in chaos.
When we entered last year, I held high hopes. But my intrinsic, realistic nature said 2021 would likely not be the panacea to 2020 as many hoped. It turns out, it was not.
Now here we are in 2022. While the latest COVID-19 variant is raging as I write this, the early evidence points to a change, hopefully for the positive. While highly contagious, it appears the severity of the new variant is not as great as previous versions of the infection. If this latest spike is also the last, as some experts are beginning to infer, 2022 has great possibility in many ways beyond the potential end of the pandemic.
We enter the year with the years-long I-90/39 project completed. It is truly a remarkable improvement for the area and sets the stage for positive growth and development. 2022 is staged to bring the area a wealth of positivity.
In Janesville, there is the redevelopment of the former Shopko space into a Hy-Vee and restaurant. The plan for Chili’s to fill the former Perkins location remains in place. The redevelopment of the former Monterey Hotel downtown is fully underway. Plans for a new critical care facility are moving through approval process.
Highway 14 will undergo a full reconstruction from Milton Avenue to the west. Beloit will welcome the Sky Carp to their first full season in ABC Supply Stadium, and we’ll likely see the official start of long-awaited casino project.
The downtowns of both Janesville and Beloit will be bustling with activity once the weather warms up. These are all positive signals that should make us feel good about 2022.
It is also an election year. Provided we don’t get caught up in ideological fist-fights with each other, it is an opportunity to select new or retain existing leadership on school boards, city councils, county board and aldermanic districts across the area this spring. Come fall, the same opportunities will present themselves for positions of leadership in state and federal government.
It would be easy to view the upcoming elections as a negative. I believe, however, that our democratic process is still our best hope to claw our way back to functional government leadership if we are big enough to vote for the best candidates instead of remaining married to a particular party or allowing singular issues to motivate our votes.
The stage is set. The curtain is raising. The story of 2022 is about to unfold. I encourage us all to anticipate it with the same sense of expectation that a new theater production or motion picture would bring as we take our seats to see the show.
While we work our way through the cold, dark winter months, I encourage you to join me in the calm after the holidays. Enjoy your favorite hot beverage inside while the snow falls and consider the possibilities of 2022. May it be the best year in recent memory. Happy New Year!
Tim Bremel is the host of “Your Talk Show” and the operations manager at WCLO radio.