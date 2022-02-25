For years, I’ve offered counsel to other entities and organizations to get out in front of potentially viral social media content. Today, I’ll take my own advice to offer an official announcement and some perspective. That way, when the social media trolls start posting, we can all refer to this original announcement and commentary.
This fall, for the first time in more than three decades, WCLO will no longer be carrying Green Bay Packers football—except for when they’re playing the Chicago Bears.
The changing media landscape in Rock County affords us more opportunity in the five-station “Big Radio” family than our time as two stations in the Bliss Communications ownership days. While hosting trips to Lambeau Field for twenty-some years, there were often Bears fans along, and the group was close to half-and-half when we took in a Packers-Bears game.
So yes, the Bears fans are out there in our pocket of southern Wisconsin. Big Radio determined there is a need for those fans to have a hometown affiliate and has tasked WCLO with answering that call.
But there’s nothing for Packers fans to worry about. You’ll still get the call of the Packers on WJVL 99.9 FM, where many folks have already grown accustomed to catching the green and gold after that station picked them up some 15 years ago.
Bears fans in the area will now also have a local choice with WCLO. NFC North fans will often have the chance to catch both games when the teams play at different times on Sundays or when one or the other plays on Monday or Thursday nights.
The reasoning is simple: Offering the same broadcast on two stations was holding back our ability to serve another audience and was also hampering our sponsorship sales, which are greatly needed to support the underlying costs of broadcasting NFL games.
With Aaron Rodgers on the fence about returning and some other doubts about the immediate state of the Packers’ team makeup, we’re also entering a potential time of change in the division, and our ability to highlight two of its teams just makes sense.
So before the press releases go out and the news gets sucked into social media networks where every account holder knows every detail about everything they know nothing about, here is the long and short of it:
No, we don’t have any issues with the Packers (other than that the NFL still will not allow you to listen to their games on our online station broadcast streams, and that will be true for the Bears broadcasts, as well).
No, we’re not making a statement about who we think is the better team.
Yes, we believe it is a good programming decision, and we will encourage every Packers fan to join the broadcasts on WJVL (it reaches farther than does WCLO, so no one will be left with an inability to listen to the Packers).
Yes, we believe Bears fans deserve a local outlet on which to enjoy the game and still be alerted to important news or weather in their community.
Packers fans, you’re covered with WJVL. Bears fans, take note: Your new Rock County home for Chicago Bears football is WCLO 1230 AM and 92.7 FM.