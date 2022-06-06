The latest development in the ongoing Janesville sports and conference center continues to add to the questions of many community members. Somehow, somewhere, the planning costs for the project ballooned from the original $28 million to $30 million range to $41 million.
The $41 million figure was uncovered in minutes of a steering committee meeting from May 20. Those same minutes also outline the redistribution of obligations by various parties involved to help cover the $11 million-plus increase. Under the plan outlined in the minutes, the city would potentially pick up another $2 million. The notation seems to indicate the city would borrow their original cap of $15 million and the additional $2 million was secured with COVID-19 relief funds.
The Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex group contribution goes from $7 million to $9 million dollars. This is despite statements made on my WCLO talk program from the group that they felt the top end of realistic expectations for them to raise would be $7 million.
Then there is another $9 million hoped for in grants, which the minutes list as currently unsecured.
Then there is gap of $6 million. I’m unsure how the committee interprets that number, but it would appear that unless someone opens up their checkbook, the project is $6 million short. That’s if (and it is a big if) the other unsecured sources come to be.
Which brings me to the ultimate question: Why were the residents of Janesville shielded from this information? The creation of the steering committee was news to me. The minutes of the first meeting cannot be found anywhere (WCLO has filed a Freedom of Information Act request).
I have never objected to the potential of the center to benefit the city once in operation. I have been critical of the process to obtain funding. In anyone else’s budget, if we want something and we’re willing to max out our credit and borrow from friends and still have a gap … that dream has to wait.
I am aware of many who support the build-it-at-all-costs philosophy because of the potential benefits to the city. Those folks may well be able to afford tax increases in addition to the inflation and other financial pressures we are currently experiencing. I am also aware of those who are less enthusiastic, particularly of the use of tax dollars. Those folks who are begging the city to take a break from spending more than it has available until the pandemic-driven financial storm settles.
A referendum, as I have suggested before, would help sort out what the ratio of those two groups are in Janesville and whether it is a majority of those taxpayers that support a raise in property taxes for the project.
In the real world, the solution would be to scale back the plans to the dollars available. However, we have already learned, by business plans and other studies published on the FISC group’s website (janesvillefisc.com) that the project becomes unviable if significantly reduced in size or scope.
The city’s elected officials have an obligation to explain where things stand. And while they are at it, they could perhaps answer my question of how a funding plan can realistically include a gap of $6 million.