Voting in our country should be a simple concept. If you are a citizen, you get a vote. Agreed?
Then why all the consternation lately over voting? It’s a simple thing to sort out. All we need to do is verify one has the right to vote and then allow that vote to be registered in any fashion necessary. Contrary to one narrative, voter ID is not oppressive or an obstacle; it’s merely a mechanism to verify one’s eligibility to vote. One important clarification is still needed, however: The government needs to guarantee access to a photo ID and make it a right of citizenship without cost. Would that be so hard?
If you are a U.S. citizen, I assume we have a record of you somewhere. Likely, your Social Security number is the most universal. Then we have passports, driver’s licenses, tax returns and other forms of ID assigned to verify eligibility privileges in our country.
If our politicians on either side of the aisle were truly concerned about voting, they could take a billion or so of the trillions of dollars being tossed around for “pandemic relief” and dedicate them to a national citizen database that provides a citizenship card. Certainly, COVID-19 taught us that our election system needs some work to accommodate voting that is not physically in person.
A small department might have to be created to deal with anomalies such as not having a birth certificate and others. This is no different than departments that currently exist to determine eligibility for grants, rent assistance, government loans and myriad other services. All we need is a guaranteed process to provide U.S. citizens a singular, acceptable ID, access to a ballot and poof—problem solved.
So what is keeping our elected leaders from focusing on a simple solution? In my opinion, it’s power.
Once granted, very few people want to give it up. It’s no longer a matter of representing constituents. It becomes a matter of leaders pushing through their own agendas. They do so at any cost with little regard for the voters who elect them.
Instead of getting to the heart of the problem, mythical egregious “voter irregularities” are introduced based on singular evidence. Once planted, politicians come to the rescue to solve those problems, completely misdirecting the conversation from the true cause for debate. But do we believe in “one citizen, one vote” or not?
A current Wisconsin bill attempts to deal with “indefinitely confined” voters. How do we define who they are? How do they prove their indefinite confinement? Providing a voter ID number, a ballot and a legal delivery method renders that issue irrelevant.
Many have been critical of mail-in ballots, but there are already laws that regulate U.S. mail. Tampering is a felony. Using the mail to commit a felony like voter fraud would be punishable. A voter ID, applied to a ballot sent through the mail, should be no problem. There are laws to prevent the few instances of inevitable fraud.
So again, I implore our elected officials: Focus on a simple, universal and free system to quantify the basic rights of voting. If you are a citizen, you get a vote. One vote per citizen. Period.
It is time for us to get back to the basics of voting our forefathers intended instead of attempting to secure outcomes of elections by creating a confusing mess of rules, restrictions and laws that can only result in the opposite.