I have decided I’m going to be the next Bill Engvall. But instead of handing out “stupid” signs, I’m going to hand out #OnlyMe bumper stickers. They’re for drivers who are oblivious to the fact that they are sharing the roadways with a variety of other people and vehicles.

So here goes: If you’re on your phone when the light turns green and someone has to hit his horn to get you to notice, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If your speed fluctuates between 45 and 60 mph on the highway because you can’t use your phone and drive at the same time, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you block a lane of moving traffic to avoid having to get out of your vehicle to get an ice cream cone, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you get behind the wheel when you’re pretty sure you’ve had too much to drink, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you turn left from the right lane just to avoid waiting for the train, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you park in a handicapped spot because “no one else was in it,” you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you think that your right to make a right-hand turn on a red means you can be oblivious to pedestrians who may be in the crosswalk, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you fail to recognize there’s an emergency vehicle coming up behind you because your bass speakers are so loud they don’t allow you to hear anything else (except the rattling of your windows and trunk), you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you have the room to merge left for an emergency vehicle on the side of the Interstate but don’t, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

If you ignore “road closed”, “high water” and other temporary safety signs placed by officials for your safety, you get an #OnlyMe sticker.

And if you pass a school bus with lights flashing and stop arm extended, you get TWO #OnlyMe stickers.

Once we’ve given out all the stickers, they should alert those drivers who are trying to follow the laws and act as safely as possible as to who the “bad” drivers are. Truth is, as drivers we are increasingly dangerous with our careless behaviors and distracting devices. The bad habits that have developed over time will take a conscious effort to overcome.

The question is, are we willing to do what it takes to remove the #OnlyMe sticker from our bumpers? Are we willing to think first of the pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists who share the road with us before picking up the phone, texting a friend or cranking up the music? Evidence would not suggest that is the case.

Oh, by the way, you will note I have not awarded #OnlyMe stickers for going over the speed limit or following too closely at times. That’s because those are on my car. I promise to try to do better.