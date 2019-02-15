It might be time to redefine “public service.” As the local scandals across Rock County organizations increase, I have arrived at a conclusion. There is another social movement underfoot that we’ve yet to assign a hashtag to: #onlyme. The group emerging into this movement is stricken by a singular blind spot in its attempt to serve a group, organization or community. It’s a blind spot that used to be automatically understood: When you enter the arena as a public servant, you put your own interests at the end of the line.

Across Rock County (and the entire nation) we see the undesirable results of those seeking public offices, appointments and charitable boards for the purpose of pushing their own agendas. I’m not suggesting that such individuals have intentional designs to bring destruction to their organizations. But I would offer that when positions of power and authority are used as sledgehammers to ram one idea rather than receptacles to gather a variety of thought and opinion, the stage is set for disaster.

Example No. 1: The YMCA of Northern Rock County. The veil of secrecy that has been hiding some of the questionable decisions within the leadership of the organization was finally removed last month. And now, without any real proof of intentional wrongdoing, the YMCA is being shunned. The court of public opinion has spoken. The leadership has not provided answers to legitimate questions and has left the public to make up its own story line. The leadership is seeking to serve itself and not the best interests of the YMCA members or community.

Example No. 2: The Milton School Board. The stipend questions raised most recently cast a huge shadow of doubt on the leadership. To his credit, Board President Tom Westrick has taken responsibility for not knowing “board policy.” I submit, however, that as a servant of the public trust, Mr. Westrick should have been sure to consult all existing law and policy before making an arbitrary decision that has now also come back to haunt the district.

It might be the stipends are earned and legitimately payable. As a servant leader, however, one should be keenly aware that the awarding of stipends is generally not well received by taxpayers in the first place, and that the timing could have cast a shadow on the district’s April referendum, even if all the rules were followed. Now I fear it could doom an otherwise solid referendum plan, though I hope not.

These are the two most recent examples to demonstrate that when the feelings and desires of those being served by an entity are not considered, unwanted consequences can and will spring up.

I’m not suggesting there was any planned intent to damage community or organizations in either of these events. But the damage is done. In the past, other area school board members and council members have worn their hearts on their sleeves, alienating those with countering viewpoints and setting up us-against-them feuds within communities. This makes progress difficult, if not impossible.

Let me be clear: I believe most people seek to put their skill sets to work for organizations they hold dear. They don’t intend to do harm. But I also believe an understanding of “servant leadership” is being obliterated by social acrimony and social media isolation, along with the blurred lines between factual news reporting and unbridled commentary.

It’s time to stop #onlyme for the betterment of our schools, communities and organizations.