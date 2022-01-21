You say stolen, I say illegitimate—and it has got to stop.
Until Wednesday, the weight of the completely false claims that the 2020 election was stolen rested with Republican leaders in many states, including Wisconsin. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden was seemingly ready to turn the argument into a playground version of “He did it first.”
Basically, what the president indicated was that if his party’s voting reform package did not pass, then the 2022 elections would be suspect. He insinuated if the reforms don’t pass, it would be fair to question the process. Sounds strangely like another president (although Donald Trump’s rhetoric is much more egregious).
I have an idea. Instead of listening to the politicians who have the most to gain by sowing seeds of mistrust in our election processes, let’s go to the experts.
In this case, it is not a state or federal office holder. In my humble opinion, if you want straight answers on whether an election is stolen or illegitimate, talk with your local clerk.
As a radio talk host, I have the privilege of access to local officials, and Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson has been a tremendous resource throughout these recent challenging election cycles. Although the length of this column will not allow details, allow me to review some points of our past on-air conversations, which have completely factual and logical details to back them up.
It would be practically impossible for anyone to vote twice.
Audits of the vote count are conducted at every local level.
There are many adequate forms of identification to be used when voting.
Absentee ballots are crosschecked to prevent multiple submissions from being counted.
ID cards issued to noncitizens are marked so they cannot be used for voting purposes.
The integrity of our local election system is nearly as perfect as possible and one would be hard pressed to get away with attempted fraud.
We must understand that long before our current crop of politicians began to see they could use our election process to score political bonus points, the systems were set up to be as fraud-resistant and accurate as possible.
There will always be minor blemishes to the system. The occasional instance of a person who was unable to obtain the proper ID, for instance. But these problems are not rampant. Those in charge will pick up one instance and make a national case out of it. The same is true for those incredibly small instances of suspected fraud. Don’t fall for it.
With four elections coming up this year, it is time for us to stop participating in the game that apparently both parties now want to play. Instead, get legitimate local answers from your local clerk and then cast your vote with confidence that it will count just as it should. Get registered. Request absentee ballots if that is your desire. Vote. It is that simple.
By the way, this year’s elections are: Feb. 15 (nonpartisan primary), April 5 (nonpartisan and largely local races), Aug. 9 (partisan primary), Nov. 8 (general election).