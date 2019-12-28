A year ago, my attempt to predict the future resulted in about a 66% accuracy rate. I got the passage of the Milton School District referendum correct, and the I-90/39 progress was indeed the “dark before the dawn.” Also anticipated was a lack of new developments for Janesville’s south side and the stagnant downtown Monterey Hotel.

My two other predictions—faster progress for the downtown ARISE initiative (thwarted by too much rain) and a Janesville Mall resurgence—were, at best, too ambitious. However, I’m prepared to give it another go.

Here’s what 2020 just might look like:

Another challenging year for drivers along I-90/39. While the state Department of Transportation will do its best, the phases planned this year will impact busy intersections and thoroughfares. Patience will be a virtue.

A big national election year puts Janesville in the spotlight. We will likely see some Democratic presidential contenders in Janesville as Wisconsin is a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election and Rep. Bryan Steil faces a Democratic opponent. We could see Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and perhaps Sen. Bernie Sanders. That all depends on whether three of those candidates are tied up in Senate impeachment trial or not.

As for the November election, that is nearly an impossible prediction, but my best gut guess tells me that if the ultra-far left policies aren’t moderated during the Milwaukee convention this summer, Wisconsin might eek out another GOP presidential win. That assumes, of course, that no one is removed from office prior to November.

Locally, a replacement for Forward Janesville’s John Beckord will be named relatively quickly. I believe we’ll see an announcement before summer, and I would anticipate it could be a familiar name.

In downtown Janesville, the river finally lowers in May, and the Milwaukee Street bridge and the Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Pedestrian Bridge are both completed by Aug. 1.

Radio stations WCLO and WJVL move from their long-time studios but only across the parking lot. Most listeners won’t even be aware of the change, but it will go into the history books as WCLO had been housed in the same building as The Gazette for 89 consecutive years.

I foresee a problem in getting the proposed Janesville indoor sports complex off the ground. The idea has merit, but the project just has a “forced” feel about it at present. Perhaps we will see a revamp of plans by the end of 2020.

We’ll get an announcement by late spring on the sale and planned development of the first parcel in Centennial Industrial Park, the former GM site. Look for manufacturing and distribution facilities of some sort.

Along the banks of the Rock River where the Monterey lagoon used to be, we’ll see the city’s revised plans completed by mid-summer, completing a project that had its share of challenges and miscalculations.

That’s what I think we can look forward to. I’ll enjoy vetting those thoughts out on January editions of “Your Talk Show” on WCLO.

As for my New Year’s wish—may we all find the ability to view the issues from multiple sides, engage in constructive conversation that can solve problems and stop villainizing those we disagree with. If we can accomplish that, 2020 will be a fantastic year in Rock County!