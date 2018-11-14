Rock County voters affirmed their desire for legalizing recreational marijuana use by better than a 2-to-1 margin on Election Day.
I have a mixed sense of what that will mean. I was disappointed there was no consideration of medical-use only. How many voters said “yes” because voting against the question left no option for a medical-use only option? Such an option (which I would completely support) would also have been much easier to regulate, as it would fit within existing prescription guidelines.
In this writer’s opinion, the referendum question was worded in such a way that it could make legalizing any poor behavior choice a fantastic way to benefit society in general. It implied there would be taxes, like those on alcohol, that would be poured into education, health care and infrastructure. What a great deal for us all.
Of course, the question did not allude to the possibility that the rosy revenue picture could be substantially altered by lobbyists or the Legislature. Nor did it point out additional challenges law enforcement officers would have determining when such use endangers public safety. How many more distracted, intoxicated and now-possibly high drivers do we need on our roads?
Here’s another reality check: If we are going to tax marijuana “like alcohol,” we first have to figure out that liquid-to-solid-conversion dynamic (It would be easier to tax pot like tobacco). I guess you would set the level of tax versus the level of “buzz” that could be generated, as we do with alcohol tax rates. Oh, by the way—Wisconsin’s beer tax, according to the state sales tax handbook, ranks dead last in the country, and our wine tax—44th lowest. Hard liquor ranks 21st, so perhaps that will have to be the standard. (You’re on your own to figure out how the $3.25-per-gallon tax on hard liquor would translate into how much pot you buy).
Next, we all know what a great job we do encouraging responsible behavior by drivers once they’ve obtained a legal substance for “recreational use” (just look at our smart phone use). We tax liquor and have decades of experience to prove that level of taxation does not deter driving under the influence. Nor are the fines imposed if you are caught.
So, I’ll need some convincing as to how a tax or fine for driving while stoned (also yet to be defined) will cause that group of substance users to be any more responsible.
I would be remiss if I did not mention somewhere that I understand and believe the medical evidence that was presented on Your Talk Show one morning, which suggests cannabis may be less harmful to one’s health than tobacco or alcohol. So, I’m perfectly fine with a person having a right to “pick their own poison.” But making this referendum seem like a slam-dunk positive piece of legislation without serious consideration of the unintended consequences that may result was irresponsible.
But here is a final thought: Let’s use our existing test case (alcohol) and first set out to raise the taxes there. Sure, we can assign increased revenue to the same categories the cannabis legislation suggests. And then, if we stumble upon the formula that begins to reduce the number of “recreationally impaired” people from getting behind the wheel, I’d be willing to look more seriously at this new prospect.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse