Excerpted from the Declaration of Independence:
“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.
“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security. Such has been the patient sufferance of these colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former systems of government.”
This weekend we celebrate the 246th anniversary of the events that led to the formation of our great United States of America.
This anniversary comes amidst a backdrop of events that many might feel meet the declaration’s criteria for the abolition of corrupt government. It is important to note, however, that so far that feeling is only borne by party members of the minority in our government and those who identify with that party.
It is not a large majority of citizens and is not the reason to abolish a government. Instead we must compel ourselves, and by extension, our elected leaders, to come together and focus on the policies and politics that have brought us to this point. In a year when representation of the Senate and House majorities is arguably “up for grabs,” it is incumbent on us to elect leaders who will honor those words in the founder’s declaration, “… to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”
There is still power for the people. We should all join a common fight for fair redistricting, election laws that make it easy to vote and hard to cheat and perhaps most importantly, get the money out of the political process.
Citizens still have the power to change our “great experiment” for the better without tossing the entire concept, but it will take focus on the core issues that lead to corruption, rather than rallying around the next hot button issue or trying to take down the next popular figure.
Happy Independence Day!