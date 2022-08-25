It is time for Janesville city leadership to take off the rose-colored glasses.
The startling revelation on Monday that the proposed Woodman’s Community Center will cost not $30 million; not $41 million; but $59 million should have been enough to make starry-eyed dreamers wake up and fact reality. Sadly, it was not.
As I have said multiple times, the benefits the pro-center community espouses to happen once the center is up and running are not in dispute in my mind. But I could claim all kinds of benefits to my opening a business in a community and serving an unmet need. Yet, I would have to be able to afford to do so. The city of Janesville should be no different.
From the start, the project has been in the “want” category, not an actual need. As the project costs have ballooned, those who champion the WCC meet without any opposing voices and play construction experts with other people’s money. Enough already.
Any argument or solution to continue down the “one ice sheet, one flex space, one convention space” road only runs into resistance from the studies once used to originally justify the project. Six weeks ago, when the project inflated to $41 million, the local design group sought changes to bring the cost in line. Now, with that submission to the paid design group, the project cost doesn’t shrink, but grows almost exponentially.
My talk with Council President Paul Benson was reasonable, but not satisfying. The ‘experts” we are paying $2 million gave us an estimate and some members of the design team and council immediately pivot to suggest it is the wrong number. Then why in the world are we paying them?
I was told that they could eliminate items to bring the cost in line. Yet all the items were part of what the stakeholders said would make the space desirable. Will they use a less desirable facility? It was suggested that the design firm’s $7 million “cushion” could be discounted and immediately reduce the projected cost to $52 million. When have you ever known a project of this scope to come in at budget? The $7 million was aptly included and our officials have no reason to make adjustments except to try and create an illusion that the project is still affordable.
With the number bouncing all over the place in an upward trajectory, citizens need to know that the city could choose to increase borrowing to cover the gap at any time. All that’s needed is four ‘yes’ votes from these never-see-reality people. Ask your council representatives if you don’t believe me. The council could legally approve borrowing any amount of the project cost by simply adjusting a policy.
The council and city staff have repeatedly ignored requests to put this project to a referendum. They continue to blindly grab at monetary straws, including money that was meant to blunt the pain and disaster caused by the pandemic. They have lobbied Sen. Baldwin to increase the federal appropriations bill by five million dollars which, as of this writing, we are unclear if her request made it into the final law signed by President Biden.
It is time to call council members and city offices, every day, perhaps every hour, and give them your opinions. It’s time to make them hear what I hear all so often from callers and texters to Your talk show.
Tim Bremel is the operations manager at WLCO Radio in Janesville.