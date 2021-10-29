Let me share with you my internal conflict regarding the new proposed athletic and conference center in Janesville with two short sentences: I love the project. I hate the process.
I’ve expressed those thoughts in tandem on “Your Talk Show” on WCLO many times. If I may, allow me to detail what those two sentences mean in my mind.
‘I love the project’
I do. I am a big picture person. In fact, throughout my promotional career in radio, I’ve always been able to envision the final event or product. Grand, impressive, inspiring visions that drove the projects from the start. Then the work began and I would eventually come to realize my visions of grandeur were simply unrealistic with the resources I had.
Therefore, I love the idea. I agree with all the added benefits that would come with it and increased activity in the city. Were the project sitting there today, all those things would be true.
However, the complex is not there today. There are miles to go before that happens. We will discover challenges and barriers to overcome and at some point, according to city officials, we’ll be handing each homeowner in the city a $500 bill for their share of the complex (yes, that’s $2 a month over 20 years).
‘“I hate the process’
In fact, I hate that more and more each day. Most recently, the city and the Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex group advanced what I think is a tone-deaf proposal to use COVID-19 relief funds to the tune of $2 million to fund the design phase of the project. Sure, it gets the city off the hook because the money “is not tax dollars” (except that it is). Moreover, the FISC group does not have to explain to its supporters that the money spent on this phase does not equal guaranteed approval of the project (except it might).
In my memory, we have never abandoned a project once we have spent millions on a design phase. If I recall incorrectly, my apologies.
Let me be clear. I believe city officials are using the COVID-19 relief dollars within the guidelines issued by the federal government. I also believe it is the wrong use of such funds. Sometimes it is costly to do the right thing, and in this case, the cost would be coming up with the funds for the design study without the relief money—because we never would have had that luxury before the pandemic. We could use the COVID-19 funds to help expand public health care, attack homelessness, increase public safety and a host of other things. Building a sports and conference center is not an acceptable use, in this writer’s opinion.
Could the center be built without the conflicts I have outlined here? Yes. I truly believe that. It would be more work. It would take more time. It would not be as easy as finding a pile of cash and spending it all.
To fund the design phase, I propose that the FISC find half the money and the city pays the other half from a source other than federal COVID-19 relief. That would legitimize the project from the beginning. Then, explain to taxpayers how they will recoup their $500 investment through the operation of the center.
Supporters can come on WCLO anytime and I will help them promote it because I love the project. However, the idea that seven people can decide that everyone should kick in $500 for the project is not achieving community buy-in.
That aspect of the project should be vetted through a public referendum. City officials have resisted the call for a referendum because they fear residents would not vote to raise their own taxes.
Enough said.