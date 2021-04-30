Bring on 2022.
Yep. I’m already done with 2021. Forces combined in 2020 to make it one of the most challenging and disappointing years in our lifetimes. The hope we would be back to normal in 2021 was celebrated on New Year’s Day, but reality soon took over.
The pandemic will wear on for at least a few more months, as will some ongoing and challenging local circumstances. I’ve resigned myself that patience will be my best strategy. Get through 2021 to a year when I believe positive forces will combine to bring us some of the best years in decades.
We can start to picture what is ready to emerge in the next year. By spring 2022, we’ll have made much more progress and have much study regarding COVID-19 and the virus that causes it. While we might be dealing with it indefinitely, treatments and vaccines will have permeated society enough to eliminate restrictive factors that have challenged our very way of life. The pandemic progress is only one of the benchmarks expected to be met in 2022.
State officials are confident that by 2022, the nearly decadelong Interstate 90/39 project will be finished. No more orange barrels between the state line and Madison. Hopefully, no more traffic backups either.
Janesville leaders will celebrate the end of major construction downtown with the completion of the Milwaukee Street rebuild, truly setting the stage for new, sustainable activities and development, including a restored Monterey Hotel.
SHINE Medical Technologies will reach the end of construction in 2022 and be looking forward to production of its medical imaging isotopes in the completion of yet another decadelong project.
The former GM site, though not yet guaranteed, is likely to see the first physical evidence of redevelopment with several discussions staging right now that could bring at least one project to fruition in 2022.
The Beloit casino project will also move from an idea to reality with construction expected to begin in 2022 after nearly three decades of trying.
Beloit’s minor league baseball team will take the field for its first full season inside new ABC Supply Stadium in 2022. Even though the team plans to make the move this summer, 2022 will be the first full season in the new ballpark.
Neighborhoods in Janesville will get the new version of the old corner store as Kwik Trip opens three new locations by the end of 2023.
Those are just the highlights that come to mind as I focus on what is good about life in this area during a still-trying time. The next year will still likely be more challenging than most of expected or wanted. But hang in there—2022 is only eight months away.
It has been a long 14 months with this pandemic, but the road to better times certainly seems to be shorter than the distance we have already come.
Until then, celebrate the small steps forward: The reopening of Janesville’s movie theater; the new candy store, wine bar and sandwich shop coming to downtown in the next few weeks; the return of outdoor dining and activities; the return of the Rock County 4-H Fair, and much more.
I hope history does repeat itself in one regard: I can’t wait for the roaring ‘20s to get started!