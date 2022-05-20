A few weeks ago in this space, I attempted to offer some solutions for our country’s immigration problems. Today, let me try another: The Student Loan Crisis.
First let me state that there is no student loan crisis. Instead, there is an irresponsibility crisis on behalf of parents, government agencies, banks, admissions counselors and yes, students.
No one was ever forced to borrow money to pay for school. Yet the entities I mention in some various combinations convinced thousands of young people that you can borrow your way to success, without explaining the consequences of taking on tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
That culture has got to change. Indoctrinating kids to believe that the only way they can succeed is with a four-year college degree is a fallacy. It always has been. Only now, are the voices of reason beginning to be heard in regard to the many career choices, especially trades, that don’t require huge tuition, room and board expenses. I think much of society needs to own up to the fact that we are part of the problem that needs to be addressed first. Otherwise, the same problem will occur over and over again.
The idea of the government forgiving a trillion dollars in student debt is fraught with peril. It erases any sense of accountability to the owners of the debt. It will inevitably shuffle that forgiven debt into other taxes which will fall unfairly upon poorer families and on those who have already responsibly paid off their debts. It will also likely act as throwing gas on the fire of inflation due to even more spending without any plan to pay for it.
So, what about these kids in crisis with thirty, fifty, a hundred thousand dollars in debt or more? How can they contribute to a consumer-based economy if they don’t have any money left after their loan payments? Here’s a thought. Wash dishes. Seriously. We all can recall some movie or tv show that sets up the debt of a diner who has no money to pay for the meal. Instead of dollars, they repay with service to the debt holder.
This country has so much that needs to be done. So many volunteer positions open in countless charity organizations. Dozens of part time jobs within city governments that could be filled as service jobs instead of using tax dollars. Yes, these young folks could potentially work off their debt.
There‘s one final point about this debt. We as Americans have the ability to declare bankruptcy if there is no other way to recover from massive debt. It has a cost in credit availability in the future and credit scores as well as the relationships it damages. But it is available, except for cases of student loan debt which is not dischargeable through bankruptcy.
Since the government is already proposing to forgive all the debt, why not at least put the social cost of bankruptcy on those forgiven debts? This is a policy that is nearly fraudulent, since the very same government which allows and encourages all the borrowing so that universities can continue to charge more and more for tuition, is also the only entity that protects itself from not being repaid through bankruptcy.
Grant it, these proposed solutions are not likely perfect. But who in Congress has put forth any sort of bill that could address the issue responsibly? If someone has, I’ve yet to see it.
Tim Bremel is the host of “Your Talk Show” and the operations manager at WCLO radio.