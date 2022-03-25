The Keystone Kops could have done a better job at giving Wisconsin residents a feeling there was some degree of decorum when it comes to election law. Our elected officials, the state Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court have thrown Wisconsin’s redistricting process into complete chaos. And the cast of characters involved just runs in circles and knocks each other down while all we can do is watch and, in this case, cry.
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday to send the state Assembly and Senate district maps back to the state Supreme Court, the justices must take another run at determining district boundaries. Being back at square one is never an desirable position. It also leaves the entire Wisconsin redistricting process in chaos.
Clerks across the state were just finishing updating their systems and software with the governor’s boundaries that the state supreme court approved. Even though the case had been presented to the nation’s high court, there were few signs to suggest they would even take the case, let alone issue a judgment.
Then Wednesday, the ruling was handed down. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state court’s decision, saying “We agree that the court committed legal error in its application of decisions of this Court regarding the relationship between the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and the VRA (Voting Rights Act).”
So the case comes back to the state court, and the clock is ticking. Local clerks must have completed maps published by April 10 so potential candidates can begin taking out nomination papers five days later.
Even though polling shows that as much as 70% of state voters favor redistricting reform, based on a January 2019 Marquette Law School poll, our elected officials in the Legislature, our state Supreme Court and now the U.S. Supreme Court have all tossed that hot potato. The losers are Wisconsin’s voters.
While it is possible the state court could find new justification for its decision that meets constitutional muster, that would certainly throw shade on the concept of fairly adopted district lines to the electorate. That could translate into more ongoing rhetoric about the soundness and fairness of our election processes. Should new maps be considered and approved by the state court, they could again face a federal challenge for which there is no time in this election year. It is difficult to imagine an outcome where voters feel satisfied with the process their elected representatives hand to them.
We have known this problem was out there for 10 years. For a decade, the Keystone Kops have been running around looking for the answers right in front of them. And now, with election year deadlines approaching fast, the cops have all run into each other and fallen into a pile.
The question is whether they come back for an encore or if the voters in Wisconsin finally say enough and cross party lines if necessary to bring sanity back to our redistricting process. Time will tell.