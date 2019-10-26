Several years ago, city of Janesville leaders decided to focus a revitalization effort for downtown on our city’s oldest asset: the Rock River. Ever since, whether for better or worse, the Rock River has become central in conversations about the downtown.

First, there was the Monterey Dam removal proposal. Efforts to engage the community and involve it in a study group were admirable. Unfortunately, those efforts were not enough to assuage the passionate naysayers who predicted the dam’s removal would turn the downtown river course into a muddy bog. Those dire predictions turned out to be far from the truth as we now suffer through another delay in the Milwaukee Street bridge replacement. More on that in a moment.

After the Monterey Dam was removed, the shoreline restoration plan was executed and still remains a sore spot in the entirety of the project. The city will ultimately push through difficulties to finish the project, and residents will eventually forget about the missteps.

However, those watchdogs of the project have reason to declare themselves “right” if only to the extent that the city is now spending more money on a new contract with a new engineering firm that confirmed what the former contractor suspected: The project needed to be modified and could not be completed as originally specified. In this regard, however, leadership is doing what leadership must—pressing on, correcting mistakes and adapting plans to ensure an ultimately successful outcome.

Now, back to the Milwaukee Street bridge. City officials have taken an undue amount of criticism over a project that is largely dictated by the state of Wisconsin and Mother Nature. The contractor says the amount of water under the bridge does now allow them access to finish their work on the underside of the structure.

Not being a bridge engineer, I have to take the contractor’s word for it, even if I don’t like it. City officials should be commended for exploring any possible relief for downtown business owners and employees, including the possibility of minimal lane passage across the river this winter.

Construction of another bridge, the pedestrian bridge that will join the east and west sides of the town square, also has been delayed by high water. This bridge is being financed largely by private dollars from Jane and Mick Gilbertson (Jane is president and CEO of Blain’s Farm & Fleet) and should therefore be off limits to criticism by the internet trolls (which, legend suggests, frequent the underside of bridges, coincidentally).

For all the consternation and unpredictability that projects involving partnerships between man and nature can provide, it appears that a focus on the Rock River might provide the answer the downtown area has been looking for over several decades, if we can patiently endure the weather-related delays.

The city council and city staff have been the lightning rod for blame and praise about river projects. While I can find areas where efforts might have been handled differently, overall, the city deserves praise for its past outcomes and future plans.