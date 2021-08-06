I am still trying to cut through the irony of our current COVID-19 situation. I’m also still trying to maintain a degree of journalistic integrity—even in an opinion piece. Let us review.
Early in the pandemic, the majority of medical professionals agreed that limiting exposure through social distancing and wearing face coverings would slow the spread of the virus. Soon afterward, those recommendations were sucked into the political dysfunction machine. Moderate people of both parties tried to do what was best for their families and neighbors.
Meanwhile, the extreme left delighted in saying hardcore conservatives wanted people to not mask up and die. Of course, the response was largely something akin to “This is America and you can’t tell me what to do.”
And the bickering continued.
Meanwhile, the medical community focused on how best to keep people healthy. Vaccines were developed at lightning speed due to removal of financial and other regulatory barriers. Moderate folks lined up, happy to be given an alternative that allowed life to return to normal. For a couple months, it seemed we might have navigated the tense 18-month pandemic and could put it in the rear-view mirror.
Then came the delta variant.
The extreme progressives and conservatives again ran for the corners of the room. What they did not realize, apparently, was that the game had changed. The anti-mask crowd, who are also largely also the anti-vaccination crowd, are now the very ones telling others what to do. Not directly, perhaps, but by refusing to even consider the mountains of evidence that back the safety of the vaccine, those who refuse it are forcing our entire society back toward masks and distancing and worse yet, hospitalization of large groups of people which again put strain on our health care workers.
Just as ironically, many of the vaccinated are, perhaps rightfully, indignant that they are expected to once again adopt protection measures they were told the vaccines would make unnecessary.
How do we get past this latest arm-wrestling match between extreme views? Information—good Information. The media needs to stop reporting on “breakthrough cases.” Factually, these cases of the vaccinated still getting COVID-19 are almost completely in line with the predicted efficacy of the vaccines. So stop reporting it. Instead, report the fact that vaccinated individuals almost never die if they contract the virus. Report that 95% or better of those vaccinated do not become ill. Report that even the delta variant is largely rendered inconsequential if you have been vaccinated.
In other words, media friends, I’m begging you for responsible reporting. I know sensational headlines grab more eyeballs and might push circulation or viewership. The public needs quality information to make educated decisions, not spectacular and often fear-mongering headlines. The public needs to demand that type of reporting. Journalism principles dictate that the responsible dissemination of information is more important that raising viewership, circulation or profits. I wonder how many “journalists” are listening.