The wrangling will continue long after this column is published, of that I am sure. I’m referring to wrangling over the April 7 election. As of this writing, there is already at least one court case pending, and more will likely follow. I suspect there will be challenges to counting absentee ballots, missing signatures, validity of signatures, forms of ID, lack of IDs and many other issues concerning the most chaotic election in my lifetime.
I wish we citizens and our elected officials would instead use our energies to ensure such a fiasco never happens again. Indeed, there are many considerations to be had before the upcoming Aug. 11 primary (yes, there’s another primary coming) and the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The biggest contributors to such a conversation should be our poll workers and our local municipal and county clerks. They were on the front lines of chaos and yet, by all indications, managed a nearly impossible situation with patience, grace and professionalism. Their input as to how to accurately and efficiently provide for a different means of voting should be considered indispensable by our legislators.
The next group of voices should be the care providers of those who are mobility challenged or otherwise confined to residential facilities. These workers understand the unique situations of homebound or mobility-limited persons and could help to guarantee their inclusion in elections.
The last set of voices, in this writer’s opinion, are the ones who are shouting the loudest right now and trying to assign blame. They have put their own politics ahead of the electorate, which, last time I checked, doesn’t belong to just one party or another. The electorate is still entitled to fair elections.
Certainly, I have my thoughts on the matter of what we should change and why. I also, however, have the ability to adapt to changes better than some others, who may be disadvantaged in some way or another. I can use the internet. I can apply a postage stamp to an envelope. I have a family member close at hand to bear witness to my vote. I am intelligent and healthy enough to pay attention to media and other information sources and adapt to make my vote count. As such, I believe my focus should be on how to ensure that those with less fortunate situations can also have their say in our democracy, while I take a back seat in the process, so long as my right to participate is not abated.
My question, heading into elections that most certainly will still be impacted at least at some level by the current health crisis, is this: Can Republicans and Democrats lay down their political spears? (After all, neither party has produced substantial evidence showing the April 7 election was tainted by either voter fraud or voter disenfranchisement.) Are they willing to draw upon the expertise of those mentioned in this column to craft a more efficient and voter-friendly system that can also be protected from obvious fraud?
We’ve been flying mankind into space for over 50 years. We’ve spliced atoms, genes and DNA. We can clone living things and determine the atmosphere’s makeup from 10,000 years ago. We can operate giant companies with thousands of employees, accurately withhold taxes and deliver paychecks on a regular schedule. How is it that politicians can’t solve the problems of our voting process, made obvious by a virus? Is it the case that they can’t solve these problems. Or, is that they just choose not to?