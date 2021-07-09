Recently, while trying to sort out all the seemingly conflicting data on our pandemic situation regarding vaccination rates, variants, cases and the like, I came across something I felt I had to share. I hope you find it useful when having discussions and making decisions regarding the flurry of pandemic headlines out there. The following is republished with permission from the Poynter Institute:
“You may have heard the World Health Organization say something pretty alarming the other day. ‘People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses,’ WHO official Dr. Mariangela Simao told reporters. ‘They still need to protect themselves.’
“Chevy Levy, director general of the Health Ministry of Israel, told a radio interviewer that 40% to 50% of that country’s new COVID-19 cases were among people who had been vaccinated. And, more concerning, the new cases appear to be related to the highly infectious Delta variant.
“We could really get whipped up with worry when we realize that Israel is one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world. If vaccinated people are getting infected, that is a huge issue. But slow down. What Levy said and what it means are very different.
“Now let’s turn to epidemiologist Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, who I think is just brilliant at explaining complexities. Jetelina calls this a case of what people in her line of work call ‘base rate bias.’ Let’s zero in on the precise language that Levy used:
“He said ‘half of infected people were vaccinated,’ which is very different from ‘half of vaccinated people were infected.’ Jetelina explains the difference, because, she says this is a misunderstanding that happens all the time:
“The more vaccinated a population, the more we’ll hear of the vaccinated getting infected. For example, say there’s a community that’s 100% vaccinated. If there’s transmission, we know breakthrough cases will happen. So, by definition, 100% of outbreak cases will be among the vaccinated. It will just be 100% out of a smaller number.”
As the old adage claims, “The devil is in the details.” My reason for passing this consideration along is to hopefully increase understanding of what we hear and read. The misinterpretations of data that turn into false claims and statements are staggering out there in social media. Since I cannot find a way to make social media and all its misleading and ignorant commentary just go away, the best I can do is hope to inject some common sense and understanding into the conversation. In this case, the folks at Poynter have done a far better job than I ever could.
If you are interested in reading more quality journalism, I’d encourage you to spend some time at poynter.org. They are some of the “good guys” still out there fighting for good reporting.