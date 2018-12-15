When we go on vacation, I spend some time aboard cruise ships in the casino. On occasion, I may step into the Ho-Chunk facility in Wisconsin Dells when passing through the area. I enjoy the atmosphere. I also feel the “tug” of emotion telling me this could be my big day.
It never has been.
I tell you this with the hopes of being both transparent and objective in my commentary on the suddenly hot-again topic of the proposed Beloit casino.
Comments from a Tuesday public hearing were largely in the affirmative. However, those comments raising concerns also deserve consideration, rather than being dismissed for appearing to be against jobs, tourism and economic development. The concerns I heard were about the human beings in our community.
There is no question that some individuals have trouble controlling their gambling and are addicted to the activity. Most of us have some sort of weakness in our lives. I would probably be several pounds lighter if all fast food outlets were suddenly moved to a greatly inconvenient distance from me. Such is likely the same for those with gambling addictions. Putting that temptation directly in their reach doesn’t seem like the right thing to do if we care about each other in the community.
I’m all for development. I love the idea of having an indoor water park where families could spend a weekend. A new venue for conventions is badly needed in Rock County. In fact, many aspects of what the proposed development would offer would be great positives to the area.
And for me personally, given that I am lucky and able to walk out of a casino after having spent my allotted budget and feel I got entertainment value for those dollars, I wouldn’t mind having a closer opportunity for that activity.
There are, of course, religious undertones to the arguments against gambling. Even without bringing religion into it, the idea that many people view gaming and the lottery as a chance to change their lives for the better seems to prey on those who can afford it the least. If I go in and leave $50 behind, I can claim it was not a big deal, but that’s a week’s worth of groceries for a struggling family. If I truly look myself in the mirror, I probably would have done more for the community by giving that $50 to a local charity.
If it were as simple as entertainment dollars dedicated to going out for dinner and a movie, where the greatest harm is probably a few too many calories to anyone who chooses that activity, I would have few if any reservations about the casino project in Beloit.
When it comes to gaming, I have to ask this: How many lives have been positively changed as a result of gambling as opposed to how many lives have been destroyed because of gambling addiction? I think we can all answer that question, and in doing so, arrive at the best conclusion for the community of people in Rock County.
Linked together with a water park, convention space and other amenities, the choice is not an easy one.
We’ve come a long way since those dark days in 2008 and 2009. Our communities have diversified, unemployment is low, and the economy is solid. It’s been 18 years since a public opinion poll was taken on the idea. With great positive changes in Beloit and unprecedented momentum building in Janesville, perhaps we can do without a project once perceived as a panacea to our woes.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse