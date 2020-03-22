We are going to be OK. Changed, perhaps, but OK.
Watching the events of the last two weeks (and earlier across the globe) has us terrified at worst, nervous at best. No one knows what is coming next, and the predictions about the future, as informed as they may be, are only best guesses. This is a time to deal in the present and lean in to hear what the best minds and elected leaders are offering.
COVID-19 is masterful in its deceptiveness. Its symptoms are not terribly severe in many ways to healthy people. It builds a sense of false security. Then it strikes at the weakest in our society without mercy and with such severity that many of those exposed will die.
It is those individuals, the ones “on the margin,” that those who are healthy need to protect. By following the instructions of our leaders, limiting gatherings and other social interactions, we might just save ourselves from suffering through a nasty bout of COVID-19 while also saving the lives of the elderly and immune compromised.
So as I join everyone in limited social activity and interaction, I have the privilege of watching average citizens and leaders alike become the best that they can be. (I’m just going to ignore those pictures of the selfish and ignorant young people on the Florida beaches because there’s little I can do about that).
I am proud to be a part of a group of people at my own company who conceived, built and launched one of the first resources that attempts to turn the corner from what we can’t do to what we can do. The launch of shoplocal.fm sends a message of consistency in a world turned upside down. It’s just one example of the inventiveness of business owners. And that inventiveness will pay off if initial traffic to the website is any indication, as people seek to support their local businesses.
Leaders are shining in their “can do” attitude. While we may raise an eyebrow to some of the methods being used to combat the virus because we’re unfamiliar with this new lifestyle—the determination among local, state and federal officials to do whatever necessary to protect each other is something we’ve not seen in some time—and it’s something we desperately needed.
So let’s all “go with it.” Practice social distancing. Dine out as you dine in by continuing to patronize the same local restaurants you did two weeks ago. Don’t let the necessity of spending more time at home translate into online orders from nonlocal businesses. Embrace family time. Check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Ask if you can do shopping for someone who is more at risk.
All those things are already happening. My hope is that even as we struggle with what’s happening in the short term with emergency orders, we’re pursuing something we’ve been wishing for: the renewal of the America that cares more about others that about one’s self.
There’s no doubt that what’s happening now is unnerving. There’s no doubt that we’ll be a changed country in many ways after this subsides.
But I truly believe, as we’re forced by this evil foe to do what we couldn’t seem to do on our own, we’re going to be changed for the better. Be well.
Tim Bremel is host of “Your Talk Show” on WCLO radio.