We’re all tired and frustrated from over a year of restrictions and limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In some of our interactions, we’re shorter on patience and unwilling to incorporate the newest research or information into our viewpoints. When that occurs among citizens, you may see it reflected in social media or in-person altercations. When it happens in our elected and governing bodies, I become slightly more concerned.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently struck down the continuing 60-day emergency orders issued by the governor. Anyone who reads the law can see it is plainly worded and its intent is to protect against the executive branch of government securing unlimited power by requiring that branch to work with the Legislature to iron out any long-term needs related to a longer term emergency.
That did not happen. And there is blame to be placed on both sides.
For those claiming the governor abused his power, I would ask, “How?” Other than a mask mandate, which practically all science indicates can be helpful in stemming the spread of COVID-19, Evers’ response has been measured. He continued to operate within the 60-day confines of the law and attempted to guide public policy. He should have tried harder to get a partnership with the Legislature as the law outlines, however, and that became a “blame game” between the two governmental branches.
Now, perhaps the court’s decision can clear some of that “pandemic brain fog” and help the two entities come to reasonable management of the crisis. Like most of us, however, in our current partisan toxicity I’m not holding out a lot of hope.
Which brings me to the second example.
This time, a law that I again believe was passed with the best intentions but seems to me has all the earmarks of legislation through exhaustion: carry-out mixed drinks.
We all want our local bars and restaurants to survive. The unwieldy restrictions placed on them for the past year have been destroying lives and families and even communities to a certain extent. I don’t believe “carry out drinks” is the magic potion. In fact, combined with Wisconsin’s infamous notoriety of being one of the “drunkest states in the nation,” the long-term effect of this attempt to help out seems extremely short sighted. It also comes at a time when the pandemic’s end is in sight and outdoor consumption is only a couple of months away.
Again, I see desperation and exhaustion in that decision more than a commonsense approach.
We put leaders in place to handle the difficult tasks. We don’t put them there to grandstand and do “victory laps” while the rest of us struggle. There are no easy decisions regarding how best to proceed in many areas with the pandemic raging, but I don’t think it is unreasonable to expect elected officials to find ways to set aside partisanship and find solutions that will enable us to survive and then thrive again when the pandemic is over.
The positive note to end on here is that we have the ability to change our representatives through elections. However, if we cannot get past our own dug-in partisan positions and vote for the best representatives regardless of party, then I guess I have to admit that the problem is bigger than the state Capitol or local City Hall.
Could the problem be us? I ask myself that every day.
I’ll let you know when I figure it out.