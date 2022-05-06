In a recent interview with a Janesville City Council President Paul Benson, I asked why there seemed to be resistance at City Hall to putting the Woodman’s Community Center construction on a citywide referendum. I have asked that question to other officials and while they have given a variety of responses, none seemed satisfying to me.
Among those paraphrased responses I’ve received are that people won’t vote to raise their own taxes, it will slow the process down and it will be difficult to communicate the positive aspects of the process in a limited-word referendum question. Allow me to address those in order.
People won’t vote to raise their own taxes: How many school district superintendents would you like me to bring forward to refute that claim? In the last two election cycles, more than 80% of school spending referendums passed. These organizations made their case, sold their residents on the positive aspects of increasing taxes for those uses and succeeded. People will vote to raise their own taxes if they believe in the project.
It will slow the process down: With all due respect, so what? In our completely non-scientific poll of listeners, a full two thirds either said slow the process down or stop it all together.
Additionally, if the council were to make this a priority, they likely could still get it on the fall ballot. Since we are still awaiting the final designs, this would amount to no more than a six-month process. If all other details were nailed town, the city could theoretically break ground the day after a referendum passed. Going to referendum on the matter does not have to slow the process down significantly.
It will be difficult to communicate the positive aspects of the process in a limited-word referendum question. I don’t buy this because whatever people’s feelings on the actual facility and its uses, most I talk to are most concerned with the tax dollars. If the center is built with private dollars and grant money, I doubt more than a handful of people complain. In the last estimate I was given, this project calls for increasing the average property owner’s city tax bill by $600 over 20 years, or $30 a year.
The referendum question the council might draft could be: “Should the city of Janesville borrow up to $15 million at the estimated average expense to property owners of $30 per year for 20 years for the purpose of constructing a sports and convention center that could result in increased discretionary spending in the city of up to $17 million per year?”
Obviously, legal experts would be needed to word the final question, but that is the spirit. It’s not difficult. Leadership simply does not want to do it.
This implies there is either little confidence that the plan has the support of the majority of those the council purports to serve or that this is a preordained project and voter input does not matter.
The result of the latter would be a continuation of a significant part of city residents distrusting its leaders. As someone versed in public relations and community building, I implore the council to do the right thing and let the voters’ voices be heard.