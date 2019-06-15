For Father’s Day, I’d like to offer some phrases from my dad. His good advice, once I was willing to accept it, helped me become a better person and a more productive member of the communities in which I’ve lived.

“Life isn’t fair.” I know it’s trite. It’s also true. No amount of local, state or government policy making can make it fair if you define fair as “everybody equal in everything.” Instead, my dad taught me to accept the fact that God had given me certain gifts, which I could develop and practice. But God did not give me equal gifts. So instead of being a basketball player, I’m a broadcaster.

Trust me, if I were “equal” so as to be able to play college or pro sports just simply because I wanted to, you would not want to watch that. Janesville has many gifted people. Unfortunately, jealousy of the gifts of others is getting in the way of some folks discovering their own unique gifts and how they might be an advantage to our fine city. Along those lines, Dad said, “Find your spot.” I think I have.

“The boss is always right.” Boy, did we argue over that one. “But what if the boss is wrong?” I’d ask.

“Doesn’t matter,” he’d reply. “He’s the boss.”

He was right. Those in leadership have gotten there through many different means. In Janesville, the voters elect our city council. Some folks want to complain about those that have the power to make policy and chart the direction of our city. They have done a fine job, to date. The best way to assure that you’ll never grow enough personally to be the boss is to unjustifiably complain how unfit the boss is.

“If you can’t say something nice, keep your mouth shut.” To be truthful, that was both Dad and Mom. But Dad modeled it every day. I’m surprised he has a tongue left for all the times he must have bitten it and stayed quiet rather than blurt out some hurtful response. It’s true that we’re in a country where we have freedom of speech, but Dad taught me that, equally important, is the responsibility of speech and not using it as a weapon to hurt others. The fact that society today fails to recognize that responsibility directly leads to actions like the consideration of changing public comments at city council meetings.

My dad offered a lot of silent advice, too, living his life as a model for his family and everyone who knows him. Work hard. Love your family. Think of others before yourself. The list goes on and on.

All I can do to thank him is try to live up to his example and offer it to others. So I have. Thanks, Dad, for everything.