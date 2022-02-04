As someone who has been involved with the Janesville community for my entire 35-year career at WCLO, I was extremely disappointed by a letter to the editor published in The Gazette on Tuesday (“Downtown businesses challenge City Manager Mark Freitag,” Page 6A).
The letter, signed by businesses (as opposed to people who one could actually contact), appeared to be in response to the recent controversy over downtown parking and safety. I noted in a previous column that I was prepared to respond critically to the city for blindsiding downtown business owners on a parking change. However, the city, correctly, in my opinion, backtracked, met with business owners and arrived at what the public was told was a mutually agreeable solution.
This week’s letter made it clear that the issue remains unsettled. Unfortunately, rather than requesting a meeting with the city manager, the disgruntled business owners took the easy route and fired a cheap shot to local media, asking for their help in smearing a city official. I’m not faulting my friends at The Gazette here. They publish opinions from readers all the time and without bias as to what is included. Big Radio’s newsroom received a similar request, as well.
I do, however, take issue with business owners airing their dirty laundry in the public sphere before exhausting all other possibilities. The message it sends to community members who are unaware of the politics of our city is one of dysfunction and certainly is not inviting to any potential customers.
Since the time the parking issue appeared settled, not one of these business owners requested any meeting with city employees or the city manager. Freitag’s comment quoted in the letter, in my opinion, was intentionally twisted out of context to raise a false narrative. I have since spoken with the city manager, and he strongly opposes the suggestions raised in the letter that he questions any of our business owners’ dedication to their products and services.
The final paragraph of the letter is nothing more than a veiled threat of noncooperation, as it addresses the sole employee of the Janesville City Council. Requesting an evaluation of an employee is routine. Suggesting this single incident is so egregious that some action should be taken is completely another.
I understand that no one in a leadership role will be agreed with 100% of the time. Disagreements and contrary opinions are common and ordinary. However, the attempt to embarrass and undermine a city official in this way amounts to a disrespectful temper tantrum by business owners who should be experienced in resolving customer issues.
An unsettled situation has only been made worse by the publication of the letter by these businesses and their issued challenge to Freitag to visit their businesses (he told me he already has) as though he has some ax to grind. He does not.
Therefore, I respectfully offer my own challenge to the owners of 808 Cheesecake, Classy Rascals Children’s Boutique, Grafft Investments, Home Again Consignments, Inspired Spaces, O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, Studio Redesign, Studios at 107, The Glass Garden, and Velvet & Tulle Boutique.
Request an audience with the city manager and work out your differences with him in an appropriate forum. I’ll wait.