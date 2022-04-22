News flash: More than a million people have crossed the U.S. Southern border in the last six months.
Actually, that is not a news flash, but to our elected officials in Congress, you’d think it was. And with election season looming, suddenly you’ll hear about the problem a lot—especially from Republicans who blame Democrats. While the finger-pointing and mudslinging on immigration continue, elected officials on both sides seem incapable of arriving at a solution. Today, in the absence of anyone in Congress offering and discussing ideas, I’d like to offer a starting point.
First, secure (both literally and figuratively) the border. Enforce existing laws, review standards for asking for asylum and budget for deporting any illegal entrants without legal claim or standing. There are plenty of ways to become a part of our country legally. That step will slow the inflow of illegal migrants and allow for proper processing.
Next, deal with the migrant population already in the country.
We should offer a one-year ‘grace period’ for immigrants illegally in the country. They can register with no fear of deportation, and once registered, they gain a level of legal status. They must follow U.S. laws, pay U.S. taxes and work. They will not have the right to vote.
This status stays in place for 10 years, after which citizenship can be granted as long as no felony crimes were committed and no fraud occurred in regards to work, income and taxes. The citizenship process should be streamlined and a reward for contributing positively to our country. Those who cannot or will not follow the guidelines would be deported.
During those 10 years, pending citizens would have access to most U.S. services, including health care and education. They could serve in the military. They could access higher education. We encourage participation in our country as equals and only ask the same in return. In my opinion, this shows our good faith and kindness while addressing the original legal infractions and ultimately can result in full citizenship.
Then we overhaul our legal immigration system. The world has changed a lot. We are short of workers by millions. We need immigrants—both those who want to stay permanently and those who would be temporary workers—to balance that part of our economy.
This is not a difficult solution if we address it as Americans. So stop the political sparring. A 10-year path to citizenship is not amnesty. In fact, it is more like a 10-year parole for those who entered the country illegally while still providing a second chance.
Sure, there are finer details that need to be worked out, including funding to assure border agents, lawyers and other support services can accommodate the number of migrants.
In the last two years, Congress has authorized the spending of more than $3 trillion with next to no oversight as to how it gets spent in order to help control COVID-19. U.S. deaths from that crisis in America will top 1 million people very soon.
Let’s put some effort into the other million who have crossed our border illegally in the last six months. Unlike the virus, these immigrants have the potential to help us better our economy and our nation—but only if we stop the political nonsense and do something.