Beer makes all things financially viable—at least that’s the way it appears throughout Wisconsin.
I find myself conflicted over the request by the Janesville Youth Baseball & Softball Association to obtain a temporary liquor license to sell beer at a couple of tournaments.
I have repeatedly advocated for businesses that have alcohol sales in their business model. Picking winners and losers in that category seems like something that should be left to the free market instead of the leanings of city committees and council members.
However, I am also quick to recognize the problem Wisconsin has with alcohol. Threading the needle between the availability of alcohol and its consumption is tricky at best. I believe changing the culture can reduce consumption, which in turn would make the sale of alcohol less viable.
I have had a hard time identifying a way to change the culture until today. The youth baseball board’s request has generated a lot of discussion. As my colleague and WCLO Sports Director Josh Golberg pointed out, adding alcohol to an already toxic mix of angry parents confronting coaches and officials when things don’t go the way they want for their kids is, at best, problematic.
Officials say they need beer sales for fundraising. That is the case with most every weekend event anywhere. It is hard to argue why youth baseball’s request should be refused for just for a couple of tournaments when the Janesville Jets, for instance, can serve beer at every game.
However, to those who are in opposition to adding beer sales to the youth baseball tournaments, I hear your thoughts. At some point, we have to find more creative ways to fund events than simply pouring beer into red plastic cups.
We’ve already let the beer culture get far out of hand. Teen homeless centers have pub crawls as fundraisers. Dozens, if not hundreds, of fundraisers for families with medical or other hard-luck issues depend on the appeal of a local bar. One could ask what’s next. Perhaps high school football games need beer. I hope not.
If we are ever to change Wisconsin’s alcohol culture, we need to fund important programs such as youth baseball without having to trade our support dollars for alcohol. If parents and fans would not come to a tournament with an admission fee but will come if there is alcohol for sale, what does that say to our kids?
Yes, it’s hard to slow down and reverse a funding process that is entrenched in our society for nearly every event and nonprofit. It is said that every long journey begins with a first step. Perhaps in Janesville, the youth baseball proposal is a good place to start.