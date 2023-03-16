Our state is facing tough problems coming out of COVID, and Boys & Girls Clubs provide answers.
Whether it’s training a future workforce, ensuring all teens graduate, addressing learning loss, curbing the opioid epidemic, or offering youth mental health resources, Clubs offer solutions.
Boys & Girls Clubs operate 199 sites across 73 communities. They also have over $155 million in private facilities, manage 2400 employees, and coordinate 5,100 volunteers.
In Wisconsin, 266,000 K-12 youth are waiting for an available after school programs, and over 205,000 youth are alone and unsupervised after school. Our local Boys & Girls Club of Janesville has a waiting list of over 100 youth.
It’s time to invest part of our $7 billion dollar state budget surplus on smart after school programs like Boys & Girls Clubs. We serve more kids per population than any state in the country, and more youth than any organization outside of public schools.
Clubs focus on COVID learning loss. Our Wisconsin After Three program offers math and reading proficiency and improves the literacy skills of more than 4,800 youth statewide. Students demonstrated a 13% increase in math proficiency, almost double projected growth of 7%. Additionally, our local Boys & Girls Club of Janesville purchased the same phonemic awareness curriculum used by the Janesville School District to boost foundational literacy skill development. To strengthen math skills, Janesville Club kids participate in NBA Math Hoops - a fun, interactive math game.
Clubs help at-risk youth graduate. Our "Be Great: Graduate" program is an intensive intervention for teens at risk of not graduating and has expanded to over 36 cities and towns. A teen-age dropout costs taxpayers an average of $292,000 over a lifetime, so the 1200 teens we’ve recently helped graduate translates to millions saved by future taxpayers. Locally, the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville has 52 teens currently enrolled in Be Great Graduate within the Janesville School District.
Clubs manage the mental health crisis. The unprecedented pandemic has shed light on mental health concerns for kids, combined with school shootings, online social pressures and systemic inequities that create barriers. A recent report from the CDC just showed a record increase in suicidal behavior among teens. Boys & Girls Clubs provide teens with hope and give kids a safe place to be after school. Club staff are trained in trauma informed care practices and equip young people with the skills they need to manage emotions and build resiliency. Social-emotional learning competencies such as positive relationships, positive self-image, conflict resolution, problem-solving, and self-regulation are woven core elements of our programs for positive youth development.
Clubs prevent opioid abuse through programs like SMART moves. It’s estimated that 75% of individuals with substance use disorders have experienced trauma. The return on investment from employing trauma informed care practices are found in higher graduation rates, higher earning potential, lower incarceration rates, and reduced truancy.
Clubs build the workforce for tomorrow. To help teens in jobs of tomorrow, they need safe spaces, positive mentorship, and exposure to career opportunities today. Through interactive Club programs such as Career Launch, teens explore a broad range of career areas, match their interest to career clusters, and identify the skills and education needed for their career path. Clubs support youth in preparing for their first job, internships, or summer employment, and develop soft skills including money management and teamwork.
Through a new program at the Janesville Club, youth will explore over 23 careers through virtual reality simulators. If kids can see it, they can be it.
Clubs save us money. Right now, the situation is bad for youth, but also for taxpayers. Counties spend more than $400,000 annually per youth to house them at institutions like Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. Some try to argue against costs for prevention, but it’s not a debate. We will spend money on our most at-risk youth at one time or another. If we don’t address problems now, we will spend future tax dollars on juvenile facilities, prisons, unemployment lines, opioid addictions, and higher health care costs.
Studies show every $1 invested in after school programs saves at least $3 by increasing kids’ learning potential, reducing crime, and curbing juvenile delinquency. We also know every dollar invested in Clubs returns $9.60 in current and future earnings and cost-savings to communities, which totals $528 million across Wisconsin.
This state government investment in Clubs is a tiny fraction of the current $7 billion budget surplus and makes up less than 5% of total funding Clubs raise each year. As we look for targeted strategies to recover from the pandemics, few options present a better return on investment than piggybacking off programs provided by Boys & Girls Clubs.
Encourage your state legislators to use this infrastructure rent free, invest in the programs they run, and fund Clubs in the state budget.