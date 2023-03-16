Our state is facing tough problems coming out of COVID, and Boys & Girls Clubs provide answers.

Whether it’s training a future workforce, ensuring all teens graduate, addressing learning loss, curbing the opioid epidemic, or offering youth mental health resources, Clubs offer solutions.

Rebecca Veium is the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville and serves on the Wisconsin Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs Executive Committee.

