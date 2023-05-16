Longshot Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is proposing to raise the voting age from 18 to 25, with exceptions for those who serve in the military, work as first responders, or pass a civics test. “There needs to be some civic experience you need to have gone through in order to actually vote,” he says.

He’s entirely wrong.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

