On Sept. 9, we debuted “Good Day Janesville,” a new page in The Gazette. It is a page that might seem out of the ordinary for most media.
For several weeks, we felt we were being bombarded with difficult and disturbing news. It didn’t matter where we turned. We had reports on fire devastation, weather destruction, Middle East crises, spikes in COVID-19 infections and deaths, homicides, burglaries, thefts. You get the picture.
We recognize that part of our responsibility is to keep you informed of all the above. But what could we do to bring a smile, share joy, show kindness or bring hope to our readers?
We decided to create a consolidated page, published on Thursdays, made up of stories written by readers as well as our staff—a “good news” page.
In fairness, we write stories every week about good things. We just had not branded it and given that news as much visibility. We felt giving it an identity and making part of it user-generated content would be a great thing.
So now we want your help. Please submit to us, in 250 words or less, a story you’ve seen or experienced in the community about kindness, joy, faith, positivity—a feel-good story.
If you would rather point us in the direction of someone who acted out of kindness or works under the radar with the needy, the underprivileged or children the world should know about—we’ll do our best to gather the information and share that story with our readers.