Blue lights set the ambiance for a magical night Aug. 26. Ice sculptures adorned each table. A contortionist and an aerialist provided entertainment. Champagne welcomed the attendees as they walked the red carpet and smiled for the cameras. A three-course meal was served. Miss Wisconsin 2021 was the master of ceremonies.
All for our local businesses. All for you.
Adams Publishing Group and The Gazette brought our local business community the Best of the Best Celebration in recognition of the wonderful work being performed by our local business owners. We had 815 businesses on the ballot for our readers and the public to vote on. And vote you did. Eight thousand people cast 111,000 votes—wow!—for our local businesses. And on this magical night, we celebrated 489 finalists and 163 winners.
Ultimately, all were winners. To see the joy and excitement for a business to be recognized was amazing. I learned so much and met so many people who had such long, wonderful histories with our community—as well as aspiring new business owners who were just starting out.
I heard why folks like The Gazette and what we could do better. And many people were just thankful we took the time to acknowledge the existence of their businesses. It was exhilarating, humbling, joyous, fun and tremendous all at once.
Rodney Oksuita and his team at the Pontiac Convention Center in Janesville did a wonderful job. We had a spectacular meal for more than 200 guests. And our guests arrived decked out in floor-length gowns, three-piece suits and other superb party wear. Of course, we welcomed those who were still working and came straight from their job in their work attire. No one was left out.
Jennifer Schmidt, Miss Wisconsin 2021, was our emcee for the evening. She brought along Zane Navratil, a professional pickleball player, and his significant other.
Schmidt expertly announced 489 businesses in over the course of the evening. The attendees walked across an elevated staged while their name was projected on two huge video screens for the whole room to see. Photos were taken before and after the awards were given. The full list of winners is posted on gazettextra.com.
We were especially tickled to receive calls the next day from folks who apologized for missing the event and wanted us to know they would be there in 2022. A special shout-out goes to Velvet and Tulle, winners of the “hashtag” postings for the night. They humbly donated their winnings.
Thank you to all the local businesses that were part of the Best Of program this year, and a special thank you to those who joined us for a cinematic evening.
We love local. Hopefully it shows.