We’ve been here before. Now what?
We are now dealing with another mass shooting. Sadly, they have become so frequent we actually have a definition of what constitutes mass shootings (four or more deceased individuals).
Sandy Hook. Parkland. Uvalde. These school names are now part of our language. How bad is that? Why should we be compelled to remember these names?
Easy. Loss of young life is tragic beyond means. Loss of innocence seems to impact us most. Now what?
Cue gun rights themes. I understand the right to bear arms. I agree with the idea. I own guns. But the country who put a man on the moon, created the Industrial Revolution, was the architect for the digital landscape and built automobiles for all mankind can’t figure out how to solve the problem of weapons accessible to individuals for criminal use? Really?
I am stumped. I did not know a country so grand, so intelligent, so good, so strong to lead the world could be beaten by such a force of evil.
I do not know the correct fix to this issue. Taking 100% of the weapons away tramples too many freedoms and opens the door for loss of even more. We can’t be extreme, but we must do something.
Doing nothing is clearly a bad choice. It is incredible to see that in a scant five months of 2022, there have been 27 school shootings. There have been 212 mass shootings during the same period.
In 2021, the U.S. experienced 693 mass shootings. Now stop and think—how many times do I stand up in my personal life to something I disagree with?
Do I eat at a restaurant 212 times and get sick each time before I think, “Hmm … maybe the food is bad here”? Do I drive down the road with a broken car and a flat tire 212 times before I say, “Wow, I need to fix that or I can’t get to work”?
Come on, we are better than this.
There has to be a reasonable acceptable methodology that can protect us from wrong individuals and inappropriate use of weapons to create mass shootings (albeit to some extent evil-doers are not 100% preventable).
Is it waiting periods? Is it an age limit? Is it a background screen? Is it fees and costs? There must be an acceptable solution to such a bad problem.
But we have to ask: Why is it so hard for us to come to grips with this?
We blame politicians, political action groups, lobbyists and extremists for our poor actions with weapons. Yet we give politicians and political action groups money, we elect them to public office and support them. Who is really to blame?
OK, forget the blame game; it’s unpopular. How about we just tackle it and solve it like we solved ordering online, taking video meetings, and working from home?
Let’s start with an end goal in mind: no mass shootings in the U.S. in a calendar year (optimistic, I know). How do we get there? Who do we include to work the problem? Who do we believe is credible and trustworthy enough to bring back solutions?
They work the problem and develop ideas. Then we can test ideas and see how they work. Refine them and make them better. Then when we have a solid solution, we roll it out to everybody. Done.
Too easy, probably.
It will take more than this—more than a village for sure. It will take resilience, perseverance and strength of character. There will be naysayers along the way. Disrupters will build obstacles.
We must ask ourselves, how many times do we experience this loss before we say enough? Do we need this tragedy to come to our hometown or our house before we act?
Let’s hope not.
Orestes Baez is the publisher of The Gazette.