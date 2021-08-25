At 9:09 p.m. Sunday, the video security system at The Gazette detected an unannounced visitor. This visitor littered our downtown parking lots with hundreds of slips of paper with a tag line they created.
“The Janesville Gazette is the virus,” it said.
Well, littering is not free speech. Defacing private property with trash is not free speech, either. But let’s pretend for a moment that it is. Why not just reach out to us?
I have dealt with death and destruction in the workplace. Discord and debate. Problems and opportunities. Hurricanes and earthquakes.
This is not the best way to get our attention. If you want to disagree, please do, but do so in person or at least by name so we can engage in conversation.
If you disagree with what we print and what we post online, tell us. We love the engagement. We are your neighbors, your friends, your co-workers. We live in the area and spend money for gas and groceries locally like you do. We are good people who work hard.
You can call us, email us, or come in and see us. We are here.
We enjoy a good debate like any other and can agree to disagree. But when you anonymously trespass and litter our workplace to try to blame us for something we know nothing about, you are not very good at communicating.
Just last week, I received a letter about a change to our delivery of newspapers in Walworth County. I totally get the issue at hand, but we were left with some hard choices to make. I understand, and I thanked the person for taking the time to reach out to us.
Then there was a letter from the reader who attacked minorities and lumped me in with the “prosperous non-white immigrants” as referenced in an editorial we reprinted from the New York Daily News. The editorial shed light on the changing demography of the U.S. Again, we agreed to disagree on an issue.
Both of these folks communicated above board, used their real names and provided contact information so we could follow up. That’s the difference between them and the anonymous litterbug.
If you happen to know the individual(s) who did take the time to make their statement this way outside our downtown Janesville office, encourage them to connect with me or any of us at The Gazette to share what the problem is. We will gladly engage with them and discuss their issues.
In the meantime, I’ll be outside cleaning up.
Orestes Baez is the regional president and publisher of Adams Publishing Group’s Southern Wisconsin group, which includes The Gazette.