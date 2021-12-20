Frank was everything I was not. White. Middle-aged. A father. Rich. Republican. We somehow still hit it off years ago. He was a faithful reader of mine who agreed more often than not with my stories. I enjoyed his insights and wit.
I did something I rarely do with people I know only through the internet: I offered to meet in real life.
I treated Frank to lunch a couple of times; he bought my books. We learned about each other's families enough that we filled each other in on their developments and genuinely cared. My interactions with him, whether via private email or publicly on social media, were something I looked forward to and were almost daily.
We became, if not full friends, then definitely friendly. Both of us reveled in the idea that we were a political odd couple in an era that doesn't look kindly on them.
I bragged to the unbelieving wokesters in my life that I had more than a few friendships with people like Frank. We maintained our ties because we had a deeper reason to talk, and years of doing so with few incidents other than vibrant—but never toxic—debates.
2021 destroyed all that.
Frank believed the coronavirus was real, but thought the reaction to it, medical and governmental, was overblown. I thought he was being too flippant and told him to get with the science. Our conversations on Twitter became more and more strained until I no longer looked forward to them.
Then one day, I decided to mute him. I became the very person I always slammed.
One irony: We had kept our back-and-forth throughout the Trump era, when many of my friends proclaimed they no longer wanted to talk to anyone who supported the then-president. I felt such sentiments childish and performative and transactional and just so American. If your relationships with others are so shallow that one disagreement gets between the two of you, I harrumphed multiple times on Facebook, then we truly are doomed as a country.
But who could have anticipated 2021?
The triple-whammy of COVID-19, a vaccine to fight it, and the continued fallout from the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol has frayed more friendships or outright destroyed them more than anything I've ever seen. Instead of trying to tolerate our differences or just agree to disagree with people we know, more of us just drop them altogether and dive deeper into our respective bubbles.
It wasn't supposed to be like this.
I still remember the rush of the early days of social media, when people I hadn't heard from in years or those I didn't know asked if they could "friend" me. The idea of keeping up with others and vice versa by just logging on was liberating, empowering. We didn't need long conversations to show others we cared; all we needed to do was click "like," maybe leave a pithy comment, and that was it.
When you talk to people regularly and in person, you can at least track the evolution of someone, and check them if they start to espouse nonsense. People change, after all. But the danger of social media is how it doesn't just lead people down rabbit holes; it jackhammers them deeper and deeper.
President Trump poured gas onto this truism; 2021 lit the fuse. It took Frank to make me realize this.
Soon after I muted him, I reviewed my Facebook account, which I now consider a platform to keep up with the life events of others. I saw people whom I had become friends with over a decade ago post conspiracy theories about COVID-19, or rail against liberals and the media. I unfriended them, then wondered why I had never interacted with them all these years later — weren't we friends, after all?
Frank was different—until he wasn't.
I'll start. Frank, wherever you are, I'm sorry I muted you. I'm sorry that I took weeks to respond to a nice email you sent me this year, and I don't blame you for not responding when I finally wrote back. I'm sorry that I didn't follow up on my promise to unmute you, but I just did.
I looked you up the other day—you still follow my Twitter page. Let's talk again in 2022. Lunch on me.