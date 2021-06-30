I was motivated to write recently about an insight into the concept of political “centrism,” as it relates to politics in the Middle East, the United States or anywhere. One of the areas I specialize in has been creating frameworks for understanding disputes between rival camps, and it occurred to me that the old comparison/contrast charts of left, right and center are misleading. That’s because they purport, incorrectly, to be comparing and contrasting three different takes on political perspective.
The centrist, like the person trying to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, must be engaged in an activity, indeed a struggle. The purists are engaged in a struggle, too, but they are not struggling to understand each other or what they should believe. They know what they believe and don’t really care that much what the other side thinks and feels. Their struggle might actually become a struggle to the death since they may ultimately engage in violence in an effort to resolve their conflict. Victory would be their objective, not compromise.
In American politics, the struggle could be one to advance your candidacy or a political agenda in a system that basically favors two parties and the loudest voices in each party. Or you might be on one of these two sides.
The ambitious centrist in American politics—or what I have called the “sentrist”—is engaged in a struggle of understanding and reconstruction. Thus it is misleading to contrast the centrists with the purists in terms of what they believe and hold to be important. That characterizes the life of the centrist in terms of who and what the opposing camps are, presenting a biased account of what it means to be in the middle.
In the context of political battles, the centrist is always engaged in an activity, namely the activity of finding a middle ground, a common ground, that can hold the body politic together. The centrist must overcome the cognitive and emotional conflicts between the opposing sides to reach a state of justice and peace. This is not a static place. Rather, it is an evolving social situation which keeps the opposing tensions not only in check but working with each other in a dynamic way.
All political parties, politicians and political movements are always engaged in activities, as opposed to political philosophers who are engaged in thinking, research and writing (and many, admittedly, in the public activity of teaching). But political parties, politicians and political movements that are pitched to the right or the left are primarily focused on implementing their platforms (their theories, policies and ideas) through activities that support the platform.
The ambitious centrist, on the other hand, has the reverse emphasis. The ambitious centrist is primarily focused on arriving at a platform—concepts, policies, language—through activities designed to create compromise and synthesis. These activities involve listening, empathizing, talking, deliberating and negotiating. They must of course arrive at a point of view, a platform. But the ambitious centrists come at politics from a completely different direction from the purists.