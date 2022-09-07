ALLEN_CYNTHIA
Cynthia Allen 

 Ross Hailey

Chicago became the latest northern city to feel a little of the Texas heat last week. Two busloads of migrants, containing roughly 75 people, reached the streets of the Windy City.

Chicago joined Washington, D.C., and New York City as a third destination now offered to migrants picked up along Texas’ southern border – part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s political strategy for dealing with the massive increase in illegal border crossings.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

