The Janesville Fire Department put out a house fire on the city’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 475 N. Terrace St. just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the fire department.

Residents had self-evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly, according to the news release, but one resident was transported by paramedics and treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury, according to the release.

The fire department estimated $45,000 in damage, and the American Red Cross was providing assistance to the residents of the home, according to the news release.