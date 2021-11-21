MADISON
Perhaps it was fitting that Wisconsin’s sixth Big Ten Conference victory of the season and eighth overall did not go according to plan.
After all, this season hasn’t played out as the UW players and coaches expected.
On a day that saw the Badgers’ defense surrendered three scoring drives of 68 yards or longer, failed to record a sack, surrendered pass plays of 42, 27, 22 and 38 yards and allowed a season-high 452 yards, Wisconsin found a way to beat Nebraska, 35-28, in large part due to its offense and special teams.
“They played outstanding today,” safety Scott Nelson said. “They really helped us win. All the credit that our defense gets, I think the offense deserves a lot of credit today because they responded with a score so many times.
“They really saved us.”
Both the offense and defense have foundered at times this season, particularly early. But on Saturday, the offense made significant contributions to help UW (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) remain in first place in the West Division.
Remember early in the season, when members of the UW defense were asked repeatedly if they were becoming frustrated because a sputtering offense made their task more challenging?
The players on Jim Leonhard’s unit didn’t buy that narrative then—and they don’t now.
“We needed to make more big plays,” defensive end Matt Henningsen said. “If you look back on the past few games, we’ve been making big plays. If you don’t help out your offense that much, they can’t help you.”
UW’s offense has earned its keep during the team’s seven-game winning streak.
“The group has been consistent with who they’ve been and how they’ve approached it,” said UW coach Paul Chryst. “Their highs aren’t too high and their lows around too low.
“To do that, you got to keep working and you can’t fall into the trap. When things are (tough) early, you can’t listen to the outside world. And when it’s going good, you can’t listen to it.”
The Badgers rolled up 397 yards against Nebraska, including a rushing attack of 252 yards led by 17-year-old freshman Braelon Allen (22 carries, 228 yards, three touchdowns).
Quarterback Graham Mertz was sacked for the first time since the third quarter at Purdue a month ago, but was efficient and finished 12 of 18 for 145 yards and a touchdown. His numbers would have been better if not for drops by Kendric Pryor and Brady Schipper.
It was the sixth time in the last seven games UW has rushed for at least 200 yards and Mertz has passed for at least 100.
“It is complementary football,” left tackle Tyler Beach said. “When the defense is down, the offense has got to step up. And when the offense is down, the defense has got to step up. You could see that.”
Perhaps most impressive is the manner in UW’s offense counterpunched.
After Nebraska tied the score, Allen helped UW take a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter with a 71-yard touchdown run.
After Nebraska tied it again, Mertz hit Pryor for a 17-yard score to help UW take a 21-14 lead with 11 minutes 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
After Nebraska tied it again, UW drove 75 yards in eight plays for a touchdown. Allen capped the drive with a 3-yard run with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
The key play on that drive was a 28-yard pass from Mertz to Pryor on third and 3, the third play of the drive. UW was 1-for-6 on third-down chances before that completion.
And finally, after Nebraska tied it one more time, Allen scored on a 53-yard touchdown run just six plays and 2:37 after the Cornhuskers’ score.
And at the very end, the defense came through as senior cornerback Faion Hicks broke up a fourth-down pass with four seconds left.
“Credit to our offense for making big plays,” Henningsen said. “It is a team win. You win as a team.
“We’ve got some good players on offense. We’ve got some really good players on offense. Super proud of them.”
Credit goes to the special teams, as well. Stephan Bracey’s 91-yard kickoff return to open the game—his first touch of the season—ensured UW was playing with the lead.
However, Collin Larsh missed a 33-yard field-goal attempt, just his fourth miss in 17 tries this season.
The Cornhuskers entered the day second in the Big Ten in total offense (459.2 ypg) and fourth in scoring offense (28.6 ppg).
Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 23 of 35 attempts for 351 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions. Nebraska finished with 452 total yards.
“First of all, credit to Nebraska,” Henningsen said. “They have an explosive offense and that quarterback is a special player.”
Safety Collin Wilder intercepted a deep throw down the middle of the field, got to the right sidelines and gained 40 yards to the Nebraska 33 with 13:36 left in the quarter. He finished with two picks.
“Two (big) takeaways,” Chryst said when asked about Wilder. “But I thought he was physical in the run game. I mean, you saw that. And he shows up on special teams. But I think he gives you ... he gives you energy. And we talked about that all year, that it is contagious.”
Next up is the regular-season finale, a 3 p.m. Sunday test at Minnesota (7-4, 5-3). A victory over the Gophers would send UW to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game.
A win would move the Badgers from an 0-2 start in the Big Ten and 1-3 overall to a Big Ten West championship and a berth in the league title game in seven weeks’ time.
No, it’s not the way the Badgers drew it up before the season. But even before the year began, they’d have gladly accepted heading to Minnesota with a chance to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe and punch their ticket to Indianapolis.
“I’m proud of the way everyone fought today,” Henningsen said. “It was fantastic.”
“We know who we are,” Chryst said. “We know what we got. We know what we need to do. And I think they’ve done a good job of focusing on that. And it’s a group that likes playing football and like playing together.”
WISCONSIN 35, NEBRASKA 28
Nebraska;7;7;7;7;—;28
Wisconsin;14;0;14;7;—;35
W—Bracey 91 kickoff return (Larsh kick), 14:47.
N—Stepp 1 run (Contreraz kick), 12:41.
W—B. Allen 71 run (Larsh kick), 1:59.
N—Toure 4 pass from Martinez (Contreraz kick), 6:35.
W—Pryor 17 pass from Mertz (Larsh kick), 11:35.
N—Martinez 1 run (Contreraz kick), 6:24.
W—B. Allen 3 run (Larsh kick), 1:30.
N—Scott 3 run (Contreraz kick), 6:27.
W—B. Allen 53 run (Larsh kick), 3:50.
A—67,888.
Team Statistics
;NEB;WIS
First downs;23;15
Total net yards;452;397
Rushes-yards;35-101;31-252
Passing;351;145
Punt returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff returns;3-40;3-138
Interceptions ret.;0-0;2-43
Comp-att-int;23-35-2;12-18-0
Sacked-yards lost;0-0;1-6
Punts;2-38.0;2-44.0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-43;4-42
Time of possession;33:17;26:43
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Nebraska, Belt 7-31, Scott 9-29, Martinez 9-23, Stepp 9-18, Smothers 1-0. Wisconsin, B.Allen 22-228, Davis 3-23, J.Chenal 3-6, Schipper 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Mertz 1-(minus 6).
PASSING—Nebraska, Martinez 23-35-2-351. Wisconsin, Mertz 12-18-0-145.
RECEIVING—Nebraska, Allen 7-143, Toure 7-113, Vokolek 2-33, Falck 2-17, Betts 1-12, Manning 1-9, Scott 1-9, A.Brown 1-8, Belt 1-7. Wisconsin, Ferguson 8-92, Pryor 2-45, Dunn 1-4, Schipper 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wisconsin, Larsh 33.