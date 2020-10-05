October 1, 2020Janesville, WI - "John Wesley Cochran, age 73, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Livingston, Texas. John was born May 12, 1947 in Greenville, Mississippi to R. B. and Irene Cochran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R. B. and Irene Cochran; and his brother, W. A. Cochran.

He is survived by his son, Billy John Cochran; his brother, Robert Earl Cochran and his wife Pam; his sisters, Bettie R. Cochran and Jean Kennedy Cochran; step daughter, Stacey Johnson; step son, Billy Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A visitation for John will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Pasadena Funeral Home followed by a funeral service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.pasadenafuneralchapel.com for the Cochran family."