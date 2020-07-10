October 14, 1936 - July 6, 2020
Footville, WI -- Zola D. Kinnick, age 83, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Andover, KS, near her son's home. She was born on October 14, 1936 in Clarion, IA, and was the daughter of William and Edith (Schmidt) Kennedy. On August 23, 1958, she married David Kinnick, and together they served the Lord in 5 different locations, staying in Footville for 19 years. She graduated from Minnesota Bible College in 1960. Zola was a minister's wife and homemaker, she taught Bible school, youth ministry and nursery classes, and was a substitute teacher. Her hobbies were gardening, traveling and Geneaolagy research.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor David; three children: Timothy (Tracy) of Rose Hill, KS, Jonathan of Johnson City, TN, and Susanna (Joni Holt) Kinnick of Port Byron, IL; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren: Julie (Kevin) Gentry, Wyatt and Dalton of Conway Springs, KS, Katrina (Chris) Murray of Rose Hill, KS, Robert (Kaitlin) Kinnick, Violet of Derby, KS, Nathan (Amy) Kinnick of Seattle, WA, and Natalie Kinnick of East Aurora, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Diane Downhouer Kinnick; and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Footville Church of Christ with Pastors John Thomson and Paul Roberts officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Church on Monday, July 13, 2020. Please follow Covid Rules. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center. Memorials can be made to Footville Church of Christ.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.