December 13, 1924 - June 30, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Zane Walters, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home in Delavan. She was born in Delavan on December 13, 1924 to Fritz and Vera (Bowers) Johannesen. She graduated from Delavan High School, and then attended Marquette University School of Nursing. Zane was united in marriage to Joseph Walters on May 22, 1946 at Christ Episcopal Church in Delavan. Joseph passed away on March 2, 2013. They enjoyed traveling the world together. Zane was an avid Packers and Brewers fan, and attended the 1957 Milwaukee Braves World Series, and the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers World Series. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Brownie Leader, and Pink Lady at Lakeland Hospital. Zane was very athletic, enjoyed many sports, and could beat most men in arm wrestling.
Zane is survived by her children, Zane Walters-Schulz, of Delavan, and J. Fritz (Donna) Walters, of Delavan; three grandchildren: Joseph, Ross, and Mahrianna; and a great-grandchild, Donovin. Zane is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; a brother, Robert; a son, Robert; a son-in-law, Dan "Boone"Schulz; and a grandson-in-law, Blake Garlock.
Private Family Memorial Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Christ Episcopal Church or Lakeland Animal Shelter. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com