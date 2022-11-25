Zane P. W. Reilly

January 10, 1997 - November 22, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Zane P.W. Reilly, age 25, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an accident in Sauk County. He was born in Fort Atkinson on January 10, 1997, the son of James Reilly and Rebecca Slater. He was a 2015 graduate of Edgerton High School. During high school and first years after graduation he worked for Morrison's and then went to work for various companies in underground utility construction, most recently 5 Star Energy. Zane enjoyed working on trucks, cars, fishing, hunting, and helping all his friends with any project. He knew so much pointless shit. He was a "Jack of all trades & Master of None" in anything, from construction, to mechanical work, to giving sound relationship advice. He was the hardest working "SOB." He was an active member of Sundowners Snowmobile Club and enjoyed truck pulling.

