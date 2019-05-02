December 31, 1999 - April 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Zachary James Olson, age 19, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, in his mother's arms. He was born in Madison on December 31, 1999. Throughout most of his childhood, Zachary fought a courageous battle with cancer, and although in the end brain cancer claimed his life, he never once allowed his health to bring him down. Even on his darkest days, Zachary would still smile... he truly had a heart of gold. Pushing his own struggles aside, Zachary always put everyone else before his own needs. Zachary's life was a living example of how one person can change the lives of those who were touched by his journey. Zachary's pastimes included listening to music, watching football, admiring motorcycles, playing Xbox with his brother, and spending time with his family and friends. His love for music and football led him to meet his favorite band, Shinedown, and his lifetime friend and football player, Scott Tolzien. Zachary attended Janesville schools and graduated from Parker High School in 2018. He also worked for Culver's in Janesville - a part-time job that soon found Zachary considering his coworkers, his second family.

Zachary is survived by his mother, Miranda; brother, Gavin Olson; grandparents, Ron and Terri Pass; aunt and uncle, Tanya and Mike Campbell; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Darwin and Dorothy White.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com