Zachary C. "Zach" Clowes

Beloit, WI - Zachary C. Clowes, age 24, of Janesville passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. Zach was born on June 19, 1997 to Kirk and Lisa (Hanrahan) Clowes at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Zachary was a talented athlete, excelling in football, wrestling, and mixed martial arts at a very young age. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, and spent many beautiful afternoons on the golf course with family and friends. One of Zachary's greatest passions was his love of music and he was a gifted guitarist, song writer, and singer. He loved spending time at Paradise Guitars talking shop with his many friends and he went on to continue sharing his creative passion for music as a performer and composer with the Janesville Craig Spotlighters. Zach cherished his time playing on stage with his bandmates from A Stateline Affair and Pivot and truly relished his time working with his Buffalo Wild Wings team. Zachary graduated from Janesville Craig in 2015 and in 2020 he earned both business and accounting degrees from UW Whitewater. He recently passed his CPA exams and was actively working at Baker Tilly. Zachary will be remembered and celebrated for his genuinely pure heart, his loyalty to family and friends, and his ability to light up a room with his smile and presence. He will be forever missed by everyone he touched.
Zachary is survived by his mother, Lisa (Keith) Romack; his father, Kirk (Kelly Delafuente) Clowes; his sister, Megan (Taylor Carlile) Brock; his brother, Joshua Clowes; his step brothers and sisters: Nicole (Adrian) Negrete, Michael Romack, T.J. Romack, and Alyssa Romack; his grandparents: Doug and Rose Clowes and Dan and Betty Hanrahan; his aunt, Kimberly Clowes; his uncle, Rob Hanrahan; his girlfriend, Mia Yahnke.
Zach was preceded in death by his uncle, Kevin Hanrahan.
Zachary's Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit WI. Friends will be received on Friday at the funeral home from 10:30 until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, please simply remember Zach with a smile. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.