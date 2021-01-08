March 1, 1932 - January 5, 2021
Whitewater/Janesville, WI - Yvonne Theresa Bradford, age 88, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Fairhaven Senior Community in Whitewater. She was born March 1, 1932 in Janesville, WI to the late Lester "Jake" Thomas Dunning and Eunice "Noonie" Winifred Lytle-Dunning-Olson.
A lifelong Janesville native, Yvonne graduated from Janesville High School in 1950 and on March 17, 1953, she married Willard "Bill/Brad" Bradford in Janesville. Her husband preceded her in death on November 20, 2014. Yvonne was a devoted housewife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a skilled seamstress who regularly won the Merchants & Savings Bank's charity "Dress a Doll" contest by creating outfits of beautiful finery. In later years, she took delight in gifting her Bingo prizes (usually Beanie Babies) to her great grandchildren.
Yvonne is survived by her two sons: David (Janet Ferguson) Bradford of Monona and George "Joe" (Renee Schultz) Bradford of Wisconsin Dells; her grandchildren: Matthew of Denver, Ryan (Leslie Alsteene) of Janesville, Robert (Colleen Milford) of St. Louis, Anna (Tim Stieve) of Middleton and Ted (Arianna Nefzer) of Waukesha; her great-grandchildren, Kane, Brandon, Rick, Henry, Harry and Rose Bradford and George and Arthur Stieve; and by Yvonne's brother, Thomas Gary (Mary Lou Hodge) Dunning of Carlsbad, CA.
Private visitation and funeral service for Yvonne's immediate family will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Please visit www.henkeclarson.com to send condolences and for updated service information as it becomes available. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville.
Memorials are appreciated to the Fairhaven Senior Community whose loving and gentle care provided Yvonne comfort while family visits were restricted during this pandemic.
